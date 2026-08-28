This week on "Sunday Morning" (Aug. 30): "By Design"

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

"Sunday Morning" presents a rebroadcast of its annual edition touching on all aspects of design, hosted by Jane Pauley.

Jane Pauley at Ardrossan in Philadelphia. CBS News

INTRODUCTION: Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love

Jane Pauley showcases Philadelphia, a city of history and style, which for more than 250 years has been emblematic of our never-ending quest to live better. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:

Oregon contractor Jacob Fry and his wife, Elize, were spared the flames from recent wildfires, which sparked a housing crisis in their area. To help, they built two small rental units in their own yard. CBS News

COVER STORY: A housing alternative right in your own backyard

Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, are small, fully-functional secondary homes located on the same property as a main home (usually in the backyard) that serve as carriage houses or "granny flats." But as wildfires have displaced residents in the West, ADUs have filled a vital need where housing has proved scant or expensive. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at the practical and legal challenges to making ADUs available. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:



HISTORY: Ardrossan Mansion: A Philadelphia time capsule

Jane Pauley takes viewers on a tour of Ardrossan, a 750-acre Georgian-style estate (and an example of Gilded Age-inspired opulence) on Philadelphia's storied Main Line. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:

Lily Hevesh makes an art of falling dominoes. Hevesh5

ARTS: Toppling dominoes as art

Lily Hevesh may be the world's greatest domino artist. She talked with correspondent David Pogue about the patience and perseverance required to set up thousands of dominoes in intricate structures and patterns – and then knock them all down. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:

CBS News

DÉCOR: A spotlight on the glamour of chandeliers

Mo Rocca sheds light on the traditions of chandeliers, and why these decorative hanging light fixtures can be the star of any room. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:

An authentic Philly cheesesteak sandwich, for which the meat is thinly sliced, never chopped! CBS News

TRIPTYCH #1: Why Philadelphia cheesesteaks rule

Nothing says love like a Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich, according to Frankie Olivieri, the third-generation owner of Philly's legendary Pat's King of Steaks. He explains why to correspondent Susan Spencer. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:

CBS News

ARCHITECTURE: Philadelphia architect Frank Furness' enduring spirit

Philadelphia architect Frank Furness, a former Army captain during the Civil War, translated his fearlessness into the designs of about 1,000 buildings – elaborate structures whose oversized arches, asymmetrical facades and eccentric decorations broke free from the polite Victorian era-style. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa takes a tour of Furness' Philadelphia with Wall Street Journal architectural critic Michael Lewis, who explains why the architect's reputation has gained a reappraisal. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:

The Petite Malle, inspired by the traditional Louis Vuitton trunk, down to the sheepskin lining. CBS News

FASHION: Louis Vuitton: Designing the future

The French fashion house Louis Vuitton, which opened its doors in 1854, is today the world's largest luxury brand. Correspondent Alina Cho talks with artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, who is shaping the future of Louis Vuitton by designing the unexpected. Cho also gets a sneak preview of Ghesquière's latest collection, as well as a look at an upcoming collaboration between LV and the estate of late artist Keith Haring. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:

louisvuitton.com

Louis Vuitton's 2026 cruise collection debuts at the Frick in New York City May 20

Longwood Gardens. CBS News

LANDSCAPING: Longwood Gardens' jewel of nature

After industrialist Pierre S. du Pont bought a small farm outside Philadelphia to save its trees from being sold for lumber, he spent the rest of his life creating his dream oasis. Today, the 1,700-acre Longwood Gardens, recently expanded, continues its mission of providing "joy and inspiration to everyone through the beauty of nature, conservation, and learning." Jim Axelrod reports. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:

Figure-eight pretzels from Center City Soft Pretzel Co. CBS News

TRIPTYCH #2: The appeal of soft pretzels

The twisty, crunchy, doughy treat is a tradition in Philadelphia, and the Center City Soft Pretzel Company churns out tens of thousands of pretzels a week. Correspondent Susan Spencer checks out their salty allure. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:

Laura and Matteo Clarke aren't just building their own house; they're making their own bricks, mixing the excavated soil from their lot in New Mexico with sand and straw to create walls of adobe. CBS News

ARCHITECTURE: Adobe construction: What's old is new again

For thousands of years, civilizations around the world have built houses out of earth – whether it be mud brick, wattle and dab or rammed earth. But adobe (the practice of making mudbricks) has now become today's "it" building material, from museums around the world designed using adobe, to do-it-yourselfers constructing homes from the very dirt beneath their feet. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at the history of adobe, and how ancient adobe materials are being merged with 3-D printing techniques. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:

Dolly Parton performing in Niles, Ill., Aug. 29, 1977. Paul Natkin/Getty Images

PASSAGE: The one and only Dolly Parton: An appreciation

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton died this week at age 80. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks back at the astonishing career of the queen of country music.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Dolly Parton, legend (Video)

In this 2019 "Sunday Morning" profile, the singer, songwriter and philanthropist talked with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil about creating a musical legacy (including writing such classics as "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," and "Coat of Many Colors"), and counting her blessings - all while presenting herself as "a country girl's idea of glam."

The Finnish company Marimekko is known for its bold fabrics, fashion and home furnishing designs. CBS News

FASHION: The distinctly Finnish Marimekko

In Finland, bold graphics have become the trademark of Marimekko, the company whose fabrics, housewares and fashions have been adding vibrant colors and design to the world for 75 years. Correspondent Seth Doane reports. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:

Marimekko

Latimmier (Fashion label)

Photos courtesy of the Architecture & Design Museum Helsinki; Crate & Barrel; IKEA; Marimekko; Target; and Uniqlo



TRIPTYCH #3: How to make a proper hoagie

Legend has it that Philadelphians have been living on hoagies since shipyard workers packed them for lunch during World War I. Liberty Kitchen executive chef Beau Neidhardt demonstrates for correspondent Susan Spencer how to construct a giant sandwich, Philadelphia-style. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:

Liberty Kitchen, Philadelphia

An upside-down map of the world. (Who says "North" always has to be on top?) CBS News

HISTORY: Seeing the world through old maps

The Osher Map Library, at the University of Southern Maine in Portland, is home to half a million rare maps, globes and atlases, dating as far back as the 15th century. Correspondent Martha Teichner explores the world as depicted by cartographers, through maps that are whimsical, political, or intentionally distorted, and examines why – in an age of GPS – maps are definitely not outdated. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:



NATURE: Chanticleer Garden (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday at Chanticleer Garden just outside Philadelphia. Videographer: Jim Zurich. [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

For more info:

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Director Jon Favreau with the "Baby Yoda" puppet, the real star of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu." CBS News

MOVIES: Jon Favreau on father-son relationships in "Star Wars"

Jon Favreau, creator of the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," and director of the big-screen spin-off "The Mandalorian and Grogu," talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the handmade feel of the "Star Wars" universe, and how father-son relationships have always been at the heart of the stories set in a galaxy far, far away. He also discusses bringing his improv roots to directing Robert Downey Jr. in "Iron Man." [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Extended interview - Jon Favreau (Video)

For more info:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Yayoi Kusama, the princess of polka dots (Video)

Yayoi Kusama, one of Japan's most celebrated artists, renowned for her signature polka dots that covered paintings, sculptures, and human bodies, died in Tokyo on Aug. 14, 2026, at age 97. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that originally aired Sept. 16, 2012, correspondent Mo Rocca talked with Kusama about her love of creating art, and her lifelong obsession with dots (which she attributed to hallucinations she'd had beginning in childhood). Rocca also visited a major Kusama retrospective at New York's Whitney Museum of American Art.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The enigma of Tim Curry (Video)

Tim Curry. star of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Clue" and "It," died this week at age 80. Int his 2025 interview, the actor talked with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about playing roles campy, comical, and menacingly sinister; the stroke he suffered in 2012, and learning how to speak again; and why he never sought to curry stardom.

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Extended interview - Tim Curry (Video)

READ AN EXCERPT: "Vagabond: A Memoir" by Tim Curry



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.