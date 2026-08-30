Jon Favreau on father-son relationships in "Star Wars" Jon Favreau, creator of the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," and director of the big-screen spin-off "The Mandalorian and Grogu," talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the handmade feel of the "Star Wars" universe, and how father-son relationships have always been at the heart of the stories set in a galaxy far, far away. He also discusses bringing his improv roots to directing Robert Downey Jr. in "Iron Man." [Original air date: May 17, 2026.]