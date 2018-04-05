This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 8)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

COVER STORY: Taxes

Chip Reid investigates a proposal that claims it could make doing taxes easier -- and why there are some who don't like the idea.



ALMANAC: Sunspots

On April 8, 1947, the biggest array of sunspots ever recorded was observed. Jane Pauley reports.

ART: Photos of love and loss

After photographer Anjali Pinto lost her husband, Jacob Johnson (also a photographer) just 16 months after getting married, she turned to Instagram, posting images of him, and of them - each an insight into her daily grief. Her Instagram following grew to more than 51,000, and many were inspired to write their own stories of love and loss. Correspondent Michelle Miller talked with Pinto at an exhibition of photographs by her and her husband, and talked about the power of images and true stories to bring strangers together.

For more info:

MUSIC: Bernie Taupin

Lee Cowan talks with the poet and lyricist, the longtime songwriting partner of Elton John.

For more info:

"Revamp" and "Restoration" - Superstar artists re-imagine Elton John's biggest hits, on two collections from Virgin EMI and RCA Nashville; Available via Amazon



berniejtaupin.com



ISLAND-HOPPING: Faroe Islands

The Faroe Islands - a country of 18 tiny islands in-between Iceland and Norway, and officially part of the kingdom of Denmark - bill themselves as Europe's best-kept secret. So secret, in fact, that many people don't know they're in Europe. But it may not be a secret much longer, after a local restaurant, Koks, in the village of Leynavatn, earned the islands' first Michelin star. Conor Knighton visits the dining destination far removed from the rest of the world.

For more info:

MOVIES: Antonio Banderas

"A man without roots is a nobody," says actor Antonio Banderas, who showed correspondent Seth Doane around his hometown of Malaga, Spain, and around its museum honoring fellow local boy-done-good Pablo Picasso, the artist whom Banderas plays in the National Geographic series, "Genius."

For more info:



HARTMAN: Lost and found



SUNDAY PROFILE: Tina Fey

The musical "Mean Girls" opens April 8 on Broadway, and it's a big deal for Tina Fey, the actress-author-comedian who wrote the script for the show based upon her now-classic 2004 movie. "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley speaks with Fey, her husband Jeff Richmond (who composed the show's music), and "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels, who produced both the movie and the stage show.

For more info:

OPINION: Dog cloning

Luke Burbank has some thoughts on whether to clone his beloved yellow Lab, Rudy.

For more info:

POLITICS: Joe Kennedy III

Massachusetts Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, is stepping into the national spotlight. "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King reports.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of April 9

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Hummingbirds in Sonora Desert





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Randall Patterson

NATURE UP CLOSE: Snowy owls down south

Fort Worth, Texas, played host to a rare event: An irruption featuring a bird normally found in the Arctic tundra.





