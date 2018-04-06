Rep. Joe Kennedy III: Arming teachers to make schools safer is "absurd"

In an interview to air on CBS' "Sunday Morning" on April 8, Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) tells "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King that the idea of arming teachers to make schools safer is "absurd."

Kennedy, the grandson of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and son of former Congressman Joe Kennedy II, talks with King about the ongoing stalemate in Congress regarding gun control. He wants legislation that will protect students from school shootings, but says President Trump's idea to arm teachers is "absurd on so many levels."

CBS News

Asked how he views his role as an elected official in response to the shootings, Kennedy says, "It's horrifying, Gayle. I have no doubt that at some point historians will look back and say the government failed our kids."

In addition to gun control, Kennedy talks to King about his family legacy; his entry into politics; his stand on healthcare reform; and speculation that he will run for president.

"Okay, should we be watching you in 2020?" King asks.

"I wouldn't hold your breath on that one," he replied.

