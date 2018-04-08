Calendar: Week of April 9

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, H.R. McMaster is officially replaced by John Bolton as President Trump's National Security Advisor.



Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on data privacy before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees.



Wednesday is National Bookmobile Day, celebrating our nation's roving libraries and the dedicated professionals who staff them.





Thursday is Day One for the ninth annual Women in the World Summit in New York, a showcase for women who are making a difference.



Friday is Friday the 13th, the first of two this year. You have been warned!





And Saturday sees the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, D.C.



