Calendar: Week of April 9

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, H.R. McMaster is officially replaced by John Bolton as President Trump's National Security Advisor.
- Who is John Bolton, the new national security adviser? (CBS News, 03/23/18)
- Jimmy Carter says John Bolton as national security adviser is "worst mistake" Trump has made ("CBS This Morning," 03/26/18)
- H.R. McMaster replaced by John Bolton as national security adviser (CBS News, 03/22/18)
- Defense Sec. Mattis jokes that he heard Bolton is "devil incarnate" at first meeting (CBS News, 03/29/18)
- Bolton was early beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica's Facebook data (New York Times, 03/23/18)
Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on data privacy before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees.
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Senate (CBS News, 04/04/18)
- Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data on up to 87 million people (CBS News, 04/04/18)
- What you need to know about Facebook & Cambridge Analytica (CBS News, 03/20/18)
- "I made Steve Bannon's psychological warfare tool": meet the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower (The Guardian)
- Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix describes "shadow" election tactics (CBS News, 03/19/18)
- How Facebook keeps making the same promises on data privacy (CBS News, 03/28/18)
Wednesday is National Bookmobile Day, celebrating our nation's roving libraries and the dedicated professionals who staff them.
- National Bookmobile Day, April 11 (American Library Association)
- Follow National Bookmobile Day on Facebook
- National Library Week
- Bookmobiles and Mobile Libraries from Matthews Specialty Vehicles
- N.M. bookmobiles: Books for those without libraries (10/03/09)
Thursday is Day One for the ninth annual Women in the World Summit in New York, a showcase for women who are making a difference.
- Women in the World Summit (April 12-14), at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, New York City | Purchase tickets
Friday is Friday the 13th, the first of two this year. You have been warned!
- What's behind the Friday the 13th superstition?
- Mo Rocca: Origins of Friday the 13th fears
- Gallery: Friday the 13th
- Sports: Famous Number 13s
And Saturday sees the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, D.C.
- National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade (April 14), on Constitution Avenue beginning 10 a.m. | Grandstand tickets
- nationalcherryblossomfestival.org
To watch Charles Osgood's history of the Cherry Blossom Festival, from March 2011, click on the video player below.