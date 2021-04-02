This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 4)

Guest host: Tracy Smith

COVER STORY: Agree to Disagree

Conflict seems to be a big part of life these days, but is conflict inevitable? And if so, is there a way to make it go well, and yield positive results? Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with Billy Moore, a survivor of street conflict on Chicago's South Side who has dedicated his life to ending deadly violence in his hometown; journalist Amanda Ripley, who writes on the value of "good" conflict; psychology professor Peter Coleman, who runs Columbia University's "Difficult Conversations Lab"; and Dr. Jay Buckey, an astronaut who talks about the importance of conflict resolution in outer space.

For more info:

Marty Baron, who is retiring as head of the Washington Post newsroom. CBS News

JOURNALISM: Newspaper editor Marty Baron on our nation's "wake-up call"

The retiring leader of the Washington Post's newsroom talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl about the changing world of newspapers, how Jeff Bezos' purchase of the Post reinvigorated the paper, and how events of the past several years have shined a light on the fragility of democratic institutions.

For more info:



ART: Fabergé eggs: Jewels of the Russian crown

In the era of the Russian tsars, Peter Carl Fabergé's jewel-studded objets d'art were a royal riff on a much humbler Easter tradition of ordinary folk giving each other colored hens' eggs. Today, Fabergé eggs are heralded as masterpieces, and star in an upcoming exhibition at London's Victoria & Albert Museum. Elizabeth Palmer reports on the lore of Fabergé eggs, from opulent originals to sparkling counterfeits.

For more info:

The latest album from singer Carrie Underwood is a collection of gospel music, "My Savior." CBS News

MUSIC: Carrie Underwood's gospel gifts

On Easter Sunday country star Carrie Underwood will be performing a virtual live concert of gospel music on the stage of Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Underwood talks with correspondent Michelle Miller about performing at the "Mother Church of Country Music," and about recording her first gospel album, "My Savior," on which she sings beloved Christian hymnal standards.

To listen to Carrie Underwood perform "Blessed Assurance" from "My Savior," click on the video player below:



For more info:

"My Savior" by Carrie Underwood (Capitol Nashville)

"Carrie Underwood: My Savior, Live from the Ryman" will stream live on Underwood's Facebook page on Sunday, April 4 beginning at 11 a.m. CT. RSVP here. (Donations to benefit Save the Children.)

Carrie Underwood (official site)



PASSAGE: In memoriam



This rabbit is about to get vaccinated against a virus that has been decimating the rabbit population. CBS News

MEDICINE: Vaccinating bunnies

While humans have been fighting COVID-19, bunnies have been battling their own virus – RHDV2. As this highly-contagious strain of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus spreads across the country, correspondent Conor Knighton reports on what's being done to protect rabbits at home and in the wild.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Keeping the faith, at a distance



BOOKS: Hunter Biden on "Beautiful Things" and his struggles with substance abuse

In his new memoir, "Beautiful Things," Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, opens up about his abuse of drugs and alcohol which, he tells "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Tracy Smith, was so severe he would smoke things that even remotely resembled crack cocaine. Biden talks about his struggle with personal demons; the loss of his brother, Beau; and becoming the center of an election-year firestorm launched by his father's political opponents.

In addition to Tracy Smith's interview, Biden will be interviewed by Anthony Mason on "CBS This Morning" on Monday, April 5.

PREVIEW: Hunter Biden opens up about family intervention and addresses laptop reports

For more info:

"Beautiful Things: A Memoir" by Hunter Biden (Gallery Books), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available April 6 via Amazon and Indiebound

Mark Spyropoulos, director of Music and the Medici, leads a rehearsal of music from Italy's Renaissance that has gone unheard for more than 400 years. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Music and the Medici

The Medici family funded numerous artists and architects during the Italian Renaissance – but less is known of their patronage of composers and musicians, and subsequently the music of that era is not as familiar. Researchers are now unearthing, deciphering and performing music that has not been heard in over four hundred years. Seth Doane reports.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: NIH director: The COVID vaccine is "an answer to prayer"

Dr. Francis Collins says we are at a "love your neighbor" moment, when Americans can get vaccinated to help protect the vulnerable from severe illness and death.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!