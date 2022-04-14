This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 17)

Host Jane Pauley.

HEADLINES: Ukraine arms supplies

CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.



COVER STORY: A wrongful conviction, and a 74-year-old's day in court

In 1988 Joyce Watkins and her boyfriend, Charlie Dunn, were wrongfully convicted of a terrible crime: the murder of Watkins' 4-year-old great-niece, Brandi. Although the assistant medical examiner had made a critical mistake in their report, which was refuted by other medical authorities, Watkins and Dunn's appeals were all denied. Now, more than three decades later, an unusual partnership of prosecutors and defense attorneys has brought about what the 74-year-old Watkins has long prayed for: exoneration. CBS News' Erin Moriarty reports.

Campane Marinelli, in southern Italy, is one of the oldest bell foundries in the world.

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Forging traditions – Italian bell makers

In the village of Agnone, in Southern Italy's Molise region, is a family business that has been operating since the 1300s. Correspondent Seth Doane visits one of the oldest bell foundries on Earth, to see how Pasquale Marinelli crafts and forges bells by hand, as they have been for 27 generations.

Campane Marinelli, Agnone, Italy

Author Delia Ephron. CBS News

BOOKS: Delia Ephron on love, cancer, and a second chance

Author and screenwriter Delia Ephron, who is no stranger to romantic storylines, has lately been living one – having lost her first husband, she married a man she'd first dated half a century ago. But their wedding occurred in the hospital, where she was undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia. CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook talks with Ephron about her memoir, "Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life"; about a gut-punch of a medical prognosis; and how love kept her going.

ART: A multi-million dollar barn find

Correspondent David Pogue reports.



Billy Crystal stars in the new Broadway musical, "Mr. Saturday Night," adapted from his 1992 film. CBS News

BROADWAY: Billy Crystal back on stage as "Mr. Saturday Night"

In 1992 Billy Crystal directed his first movie, "Mr. Saturday Night," about an abrasive stand-up comic. Back then, Crystal required hours of makeup to play the 73-year-old washed-up comedian Buddy Young, Jr. Now, thirty years later, Crystal has turned the film into a Broadway musical – and the 74-year-old finally gets to act his age. Correspondent Tracy Smith sits down with the still-youthful Crystal.

"Mr. Saturday Night," at the Nederlander Theatre, New York City | Ticket info

A file photo of the Washington, D.C. Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Kensington, Md. Michael Collins/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

RELIGION: Inside the Latter-day Saints' temple in Washington, D.C.

For decades the towering marble edifice that is the Washington, D.C. Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has posed a mystery to those outside the faith. Now, after a major renovation, CBS News' Ed O'Keefe takes a tour inside the temple, before a public open house that will welcome all to visit a building dedicated to reverence and contemplation.

LAW: Suing over climate change – Taking fossil fuel companies to court

With the expense of mitigating the effects of climate change becoming more onerous, more than two dozen cities, counties and states are suing more than 40 fossil fuel companies, accusing them of making false and misleading claims about climate change. The lawsuits are modeled after those brought against tobacco companies in the 1990s. Correspondent Ben Tracy looks at a new legal movement taking on the fossil fuel industry.

COMMENTARY: A Passover prayer: We must use our freedom to liberate the oppressed

Steve Leder, senior rabbi of Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles, reminds us of the human imperative to alleviate suffering around the world.

Rabbi Steve Leder, Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Los Angeles



COMMENTARY: An Easter prayer: The power of peace to create a more just world

Sharon Kugler, University Chaplain at Yale, on the importance of addressing aggression, poverty, ignorance and violence that oppresses and destroys our human family.

NATURE: Great horned owl chick



Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin, and Freddie Mercury of Queen. J Records; Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty; Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty

MUSIC: Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin, Queen among additions to National Recording Registry

Music by Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Max Roach, The Four Tops and Wu-Tang Clan, speeches by FDR, and a Marc Maron-Robin Williams podcast are among recordings to be preserved by the Library of Congress. Listen to audio excerpts.

