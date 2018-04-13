This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 15)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

"THE MONEY ISSUE"

Guest host: Kai Ryssdal, host of "Marketplace" from American Public Media

COVER STORY: Basic Universal Income

Stockton, Calif., is launching a pilot program to test the benefits of a Basic Universal Income (BUI) -- giving $500 a month of free money (paid for with philanthropic funding) to residents to fight economic hardship. Lee Cowan reports.

CURRENCY: The money fixers

Do you have money that has been damaged by fire, water, termites, or has literally been chewed up by Fido? There is an office at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing that will replace your damaged bills. Rita Braver shares some of the wild stories of currency that has gone through the wringer (or much, much worse).

ART: Portraits of workers

Portraits of Americans that one might see in a museum typically have been of the nation's elite, where a wealthy subject was able to hire an artist to paint a portrait. A new exhibition at the National Portrait Galley in Washington, "The Sweat of Their Face," reveals the faces of laborers in portraits of workers, immigrant labor, child laborers and custodians whose efforts continuing build our country. Michelle Miller reports.

The Sweat of Their Face: Portraying American Workers, at the National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C. (through September 3, 2018)





WEALTH: All the money in the world

A couple whose child was diagnosed with a brain tumor has raised millions to fund a cure. Tracy Smith reports.

BEVERAGES: Starbucks' Howard Schultz and the story of coffee

After almost four decades in the business, Starbucks founder and chief executive Howard Schultz is still percolating with enthusiasm. Schultz gives Mo Rocca a tour of Starbucks' first visitor center that explores the story of coffee, from seed to cup, located at a working coffee farm on the slopes of the Poas volcano in Costa Rica.

SUCCESS STORY: My Pillow

You've seen the infomercials for "My Pillow"; Mike Lindell has sold 41 million of the pillows he invented, and he did so against some pretty stiff odds, including overcoming a crack cocaine habit that became so bad, his dealers staged an intervention. Martha Teichner talks with Lindell about his unique success story, and how his business has helped other recovering addicts.

WORK: A home office away from home

Freelancers, consultants and entrepreneurs no longer need to work out of their homes or garages. Instead, they can rent space at "co-working" firms, like WeWork, that provide a place to plug in as well as all the perks of a shared office space - like a gym membership, but for work. Tony Dokoupil examines the co-working industry, which has grown from as few as 70 people in 2007 to 1.5 million worldwide.

ART: Photographing poverty

For the last four years photographer Matt Black has traveled the country, driving more than 100,000 miles, to photograph communities living in poverty -- people of all races, cultures and geographies whose lived experiences contradict the idea of America as a "Land of Milk and Honey." Michelle Miller reports.

INSTAGRAM: Animal influencers

Richard Schlesinger finds out how pets that have become stars on Instagram have also won their owners some lucrative sponsorships.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Salma Hayek

The actress ("Dinner at Beatriz") talks with John Blackstone about the value of charity.

REAL ESTATE: To die for

As with most real estate, the key to cemetery plots is "Location! Location! Location!" Luke Burbank talks with a broker of burial plots.

ART: Commuter traffic

Day after day, Danish photographer Peter Funch can be found on the corner of 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue in New York City, documenting the daily migration of commuters around Grand Central Station -- capturing the poetry and elegance of daily (and oft-repeated) rituals. Michelle Miller reports.

FORTUNE: Can money buy happiness?

A fancy car, a new wardrobe, an iPhone X - just a few of the things that money can buy. But can cash bring contentment? Susan Spencer talks with a man who chucked his six-figure salary as a globe-trotting investment banker to take a job as a Dallas fireman.



NATURE: Bucks

