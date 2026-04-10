This week on "Sunday Morning": The Money Issue (April 12)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

This week Jane Pauley hosts "The Money Issue," our annual special broadcast dedicated to the many ways in which money underscores the way we live.



COVER STORY: Chasing the American Dream

A growing number of young people see themselves as "forever renters" because they can't afford to buy a home, due to short supply, higher mortgage rates, and incomes that haven't kept up with rising home prices. Correspondent Jo Ling Kent examines the difficulties of today's housing market, and checks out one Midwestern city's program aimed at attracting homebuyers from out-of-state.

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"Enameled Cents" by Stacey Lee Webber. Stacey Lee Webber

ARTS: For Stacey Lee Webber, there is money in art

Philadelphia-based artist Stacey Lee Webber has invested small coins and bills into her sculptures and jewelry – art made entirely of money. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with the money-making artist whose creations can cost a pretty penny.

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The BYD Sealion 7 premium electric SUV. BYD

AUTOMOTIVE: Chinese electric vehicles pull into the lead

Last year the Chinese car company BYD (which stands for Build Your Dreams) overtook Tesla as the world's top seller of electric vehicles, despite the U.S. market being virtually closed to them. Correspondent Seth Doane looks at how China's long-term investments in innovation are paying off in EVs – and how protective tariffs may end up hurting American automakers down the road.

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AMUSEMENTS: Taking roller coasters to new heights

Correspondent Lee Cowan reports on how the ups-and-downs of today's amusement park industry are being ridden via new technologies in roller coaster design, including a hybrid wooden-and-steel roller coaster, the New Texas Giant, and the soon-to-open Tormenta Rampaging Run, a "giga dive" coaster, at Six Flags Over Texas.

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HEALTH: Fighting for health care claim approvals

With health insurance companies frequently denying coverage for medically-requested procedures, 73 percent of Americans surveyed say healthcare delays and denials are a major problem. Now, a company called Sheer Health says they will fight insurance battles on behalf of their clients. Correspondent Susan Spencer looks at how a form of insurance against health care denials may benefit consumers.

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GAMES: That's a BINGO!

From American Legion halls to church basements, the simplicity of Bingo and its ability to let large groups play at once is why the game raises billions of dollars for charities and non-profits. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at the history of this popular numbers game, and checks out some of the new spins on this old favorite.

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TECH: Nationwide boom in AI data centers stirs resistance

To fuel their artificial intelligence initiatives, tech companies are building massive numbers of AI data centers, with more than 4,000 in operation across the country. But some communities, wary of the environmental and financial implications of such facilities in their backyards, are fighting back. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa examines the drive to construct AI data centers, and the debate between opponents and AI advocates.

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Scarlett Johansson with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Scarlett Johansson on becoming a skin care mogul

Actress Scarlett Johansson has played many roles in her career – and now, the Tony-winner and two-time Oscar-nominee has taken on another: launching her new line of products, called The Outset, designed for people with sensitive skin (like hers). She talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her skin struggles, and how husband Colin Jost has been a "guinea pig" for her products.

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A Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Images

TECH: Is your phone listening to you?

When ads pop up on your phone for products after you've happened to mention them, is it an indication that advertisers are eavesdropping on you? Correspondent David Pogue checks out the facts about highly-targeted advertising, and why it sometimes gets weirdly specific.

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TOYS: American Girl: Celebrating girl power

Founded in 1986, American Girl has created dolls, books and accessories that tell the stories of young girls in every American era. On the toy's 40th anniversary, correspondent Faith Salie explores how making history come alive is also creating timeless bonds between generations that celebrate girlhood.

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Sand dollars found on Florida's Marco Island. CBS News

NATURE: On the hunt for sand dollars

In Florida, correspondent Martha Teichner goes searching for sand dollars – cousins of sea urchins and sea stars – with naturalist Kristen Williams (a.k.a. The Seashell Mermaid). She also goes to the California Academy of Sciences' Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco to learn what makes these sea creatures so special.

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NATURE: TBD



Simon & Schuster

LIVE EVENT: Join us as Lee Cowan talks with David Pogue about his new book, "Apple: The First 50 Years," at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Thurs., April 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for in-person or streaming access.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Apple: The First 50 Years" by David Pogue

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: Volcanoes! (YouTube Video)

Enjoy these "Sunday Morning" features about the awesome power of volcanoes and our fascination with Nature at its most explosive. Including:

A look back at the eruption of Mount St. Helen's (2020)

Nature: Hawaii's Mauna Loa (2022)

The "curse" of Madame Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of volcanoes and fire (2002)

The 1883 eruption of Krakatoa (a.k.a. Krakatau) (2004)

A visit to the excavations of Pompeii, destroyed in 79 A.D. by the eruption of Vesuvius (2023)

Living with lava: Building homes in a volcano zone (2016)

Campi Flegrei, a caldera along the Bay of Naples (2025)

Nature: Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii (2018)

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Musician and gambler Chip Taylor (YouTube Video)

Songwriter and musician Chip Taylor, best known as the composer of such songs as "Wild Thing" and "Angel of the Morning," died on March 23, 2026 at age 86. In this March 4, 2001 "Sunday Morning" profile, Taylor (birth name James Voight) talked with correspondent Rita Braver about how, despite his success, he left the music industry to concentrate on gambling – and then, how his family drew him back from the racetrack to music again. Braver also talks with Taylor's brothers, actor Jon Voight and geologist Barry Voight, about their family bonds.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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