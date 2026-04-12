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Nationwide boom in AI data centers stirs resistance

To fuel their artificial intelligence initiatives, tech companies are building massive numbers of AI data centers, with more than 4,000 in operation across the country. But some communities, wary of the environmental and financial implications of such facilities in their backyards, are fighting back. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa examines the drive to construct AI data centers, and the debate between opponents and AI advocates.
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