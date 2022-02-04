This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," February 6, 2022: Rubio, Adeyemo, McMaster, Gottlieb
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
Senator Marco Rubio - (R) Florida
Wally Adeyemo - Deputy Secretary of the Treasury
General H.R. McMaster - Former National Security Adviser
Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner, Pfizer Board Member
How to watch "Face the Nation"
Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022
TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).
And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Download our Free App
For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app
for more features.