This week on "Face the Nation," February 9, 2020: Sanders, Buttigieg, Graham

Senate delivers Trump acquittal

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, bringing an end to a five-month saga that began with a whistleblower's complaint and culminated in just the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. In the vote on the first article of impeachment, which came shortly after 4 p.m., 48 senators found the president guilty of abuse of power, with 52 senators voting to acquit.

One Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, broke party lines and sided with Democrats in voting guilty on the first article. In a dramatic speech before the vote, Romney said Mr. Trump committed "an appalling abuse of public trust" by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. Romney, the GOP's presidential nominee in 2012, became the first senator in history to vote to convict a president of his own party.

In the vote on the second article of obstruction of Congress, 47 senators found the president guilty, versus 53 who voted not guilty, with Romney returning to the Republican fold.

Iowa Caucus chaos

What was set to be the formal kickoff to the Democratic nomination process evolved into a political firestorm after "inconsistencies" were reported in the Iowa Caucuses. Dubbed a "reporting" issue due to an app built to report the results of the caucuses, final totals in the first formal nomination contest were delayed up to three days, calling into question the integrity of the antiquated caucuses system and future primary elections in the packed 2020 schedule.

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez decried the muddled mess of a caucus, saying "enough is enough" and called for an immediate recanvass of the state. The state Democratic party, however, says they would only trigger a recanvass should a given candidate request one.

Despite the irregularities, top-tier candidates including Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders all but hailed victory in the contest, heading into the New Hampshire primary with renewed campaign vigor.

As of Thursday evening, CBS News estimated that Sanders and Buttigieg had amassed the same number of delegates -- 10 each -- along with 6 for Elizabeth Warren.

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Bernie Sanders @BernieSanders

@BernieSanders Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg , @PeteButtigieg



, @PeteButtigieg Senator Lindsey Graham, @LindseyGrahamSC

@LindseyGrahamSC Ambassador Cui Tiankai, @AmbCuiTiankai

How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2020

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.