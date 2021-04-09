CBS News April 9, 2021, 3:34 PM

This week on "Face the Nation," April 11, 2021: Pelosi, Cheney, Whitmer, Thurmond, Gottlieb

COVID cases up among young children in U.S.
COVID cases up among young children in U.S. 07:18

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California
  • Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, House Republican Conference Chair
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan
  • Tony Thurmond, California Superintendent of Public Instruction
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch "Face the Nation"

  • Date: Sunday, April 11, 2021

  • TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.