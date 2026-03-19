There's much to weigh in the homebuying space following this week's Fed rate pause. spawns/Getty Images

Another pause in the Federal Reserve's interest rate-cutting campaign this week may not have been the news millions of borrowers were hoping for, especially not homebuyers looking for an affordable rate. Improvements in the home loan borrowing space had been significant over the past year, with rates here, on average, down by a full percentage point from January 2025 to January 2026. And many borrowers began the year cautiously optimistic that the momentum would continue.

But the Fed kept rates on hold in its January meeting, didn't meet in February, and kept them paused again this week. Combined with recent reports showing inflation stalling, unemployment rising, not to mention geopolitical tensions, borrowing costs overall, and mortgage rates specifically, seem stuck right now. To better understand their next steps (or lack thereof), homebuyers should consider a few key components now, after the latest Fed rate pause. Below, we'll examine four of them.

Start by seeing how low a mortgage rate you could still lock in here.

4 things homebuyers should consider after the Fed rate pause

While each homebuyer's strategic moves may differ now, post-Fed rate pause, many could benefit by considering these four specific items:

The potential for rates to keep rising

Mortgage interest rates can rise or fall, minus any Fed rate action, as borrowers unfortunately saw in recent weeks as rates ticked up even without a Fed meeting in February. And that can continue in the weeks to come, before the central bank meets again in April, should current market conditions continue unabated or even worsen.

In this climate, then, waiting for rates to improve may not be advantageous and, instead, a rate lock to protect against any additional adverse conditions may actually be the better, cost-effective move to make.

Learn more about locking in one of today's mortgage interest rates now.

The likelihood of a rate cut later this year

The likelihood of a Fed rate cut later in 2026 has plummeted, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. According to the group, there's more than 80% chance that rates will remain where they are through the fall. So homebuyers this spring may need to accept that the offers they have now are the best they'll be for the foreseeable future. That may not be the reality that many borrowers prefer, but by accepting it, they can move on to their next steps and start budgeting with more confidence and accuracy.

The impact a small rate cut will actually have

Even if the Fed were to cut interest rates later this year, it's likely to be by the same increment in which it cut rates three times in 2025 – by just 25 basis points. While any reduction will be welcome, borrowers will need to be realistic about the impact a small rate cut will actually have on the mortgage rate climate. It took multiple years for mortgage rates to rise as high as they have following the record low rates many were offered at the start of the decade, and it could take an equally long time to get them low again, even if the 3% rates of the recent past are likely long gone. Be realistic, then, about the actual impact a rate cut will have, assuming it's even issued later in 2026.

The potential to miss out on your dream home in the interim

"Date the rate, marry the home." That's the advice many buyers receive when interest rates are less than ideal after finding their dream home. And that's a real possibility this spring, when inventory traditionally improves. In other words, don't let your dream home pass you by while you wait for an ideal mortgage rate to materialize. If you can afford today's rates, even if they're imperfect, consider acting anyway and "date" the rate. You can always refinance in the future, when rates inevitably decline again, but the home you see listed now may never go up for sale again.

The bottom line

The Fed rate pause this week was not the news homebuyers were hoping for, even if it wasn't a surprise. The question now revolves around the right next steps to take. By contemplating these four items and determining how they apply to their unique circumstances, homebuyers can better position themselves for long-term success, even in today's less-than-ideal mortgage interest rate environment.