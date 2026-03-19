What are today's mortgage interest rates: March 19, 2026?

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Homebuyers and owners looking to refinance need to understand where mortgage interest rates stand now before taking any action. DAVID PAPAZIAN/dpproductions/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve this week did what many expected but what borrowers were hoping it wouldn't – it kept its federal funds rate on pause. At a range between 3.50% and 3.75%, rates have remained stuck so far in 2026 after the central bank issued three consecutive cuts in the final four months of 2025. And that, in turn, has slowed the progress homebuyers and owners looking to refinance were growing accustomed to last year, after rates here declined to their lowest level since 2022.

At the same time, mortgage interest rates remain competitive, still below where they stood one year ago, and considering that many lenders preemptively adjusted their rates in anticipation of a Fed rate pause on Wednesday, relatively steady right now. Still, mortgage rates change each day, and they can and will adjust before the Fed meets again in April, depending on what economic data is released before that point. So borrowers who want to lock in a low mortgage rate may want to consider their options now, before any adverse conditions result in an increase. To determine the value of acting today, it helps to start with where mortgage interest rates currently stand.

So, what are today's mortgage interest rates, as of March 19, 2026? That's what we'll break down below.

See how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.12% as of March 19, 2026, according to Zillow data. The average mortgage interest rate on a 15-year mortgage is currently 5.62%. With these rates having accounted for this week's Fed rate pause, however, borrowers can feel reasonably confident that these are some of the better options available right now.

That said, these are just averages cited from one source, meaning that borrowers may be able to find better rates by shopping around. And with rates on pause here for the foreseeable future, it's arguably more important than usual to shop for rates, lenders, fees and terms right now, before formally applying.

Start shopping for mortgage rates and lenders now.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.77% as of March 19, 2026, according to Zillow. The median refi rate on a 15-year term, meanwhile, is 5.82%. While these are far from the record low mortgage refi rates borrowers were offered in March 2020, they're improved from what was available in March 2025, too. So it may be worth calculating your potential savings costs here to determine if a refinance makes sense for you.

And while many experts would recommend waiting to refinance for a rate that's a full percentage point below your current one, you may also be able to realize real savings with a rate that's even half a percentage point lower. Crunch the numbers carefully, then (and don't forget about mortgage refinancing closing costs), to best determine your next steps.

The bottom line

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.12% as of March 19, 2026, and it's just 5.62% on a 15-year one. The median refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage, meanwhile, is now 6.77% while it's 5.82% for a 15-year option. And these are all listed online post-Fed meeting this week, meaning that a pause there has largely already been accounted for. So, if these rates fit your budget now or come close to it, it may be valuable to directly speak with a lender who can outline your next best steps.