"The Price Is Right" returning to CBS primetime this spring; CBS All Access reveals new info on hit shows

CBS and CBS All Access gave industry critics and fans a look at what to expect from the TV and streaming networks in the months to come. CBS is expected to broadcast three-celebrity focused episodes of "The Price Is Right" in primetime and CBS All Access revealed casting information for season two of "The Twilight Zone." The network also greenlit a second season for the anticipated "Star Trek: Picard" drama, which premieres online January 23.

Here's a round up of the highlights from Sunday's Television Critics Association winter press tour. The organization represents hundreds of journalists who write about TV for various news outlets in the U.S. and Canada.

"The Price Is Right at Night" (CBS)

CBS' top-rated game show is heading to primetime. Three new celebrity specials of "The Price Is Right," hosted by Drew Carey are expected to broadcast on CBS this spring. CBS didn't immediately say which celebrities would be featured in the upcoming episodes.

This follows successful ratings for the network in December. "The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with the Cast of 'SEAL Team'" featured members of the CBS drama starring David Boreanaz. "The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with Seth Rogen" featured the actor best known for his roles in comedies like "Superbad" and "The Neighbors."

The celebrities raised funds for charities.

"Tooning Out the News" (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access is teaming up with Stephen Colbert to produce an animated news show called "Tooning Out the News." The aim is to have news anchors and reporters delivering headlines about current events as they happen in small daily clips which will lead up to a weekly full episode. In a preview clip, it appears Fox News, MSNBC and other networks will be spoofed.

"This brilliant creative team is truly breaking new ground, marrying daily headline events with animation, to create their own unique spin on today's news coverage," Julie McNamara, CBS All Access' executive vice president of original content, said Sunday. "Whether you come for your daily dose or the full length episode at the end of the week, CBS All Access is the perfect destination for this innovative, comedic look at our culture of 'Breaking News' overload, and we are thrilled to be in business with these phenomenal creative minds from within the ViacomCBS family."

BREAKING! CBS All Access announces new animated series titled #TooningOutTheNews, which will feature a cast of animated characters mocking news of the day and interviewing real world guests and newsmakers. pic.twitter.com/wfqydCMzku — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) January 12, 2020

"Clarice" (CBS)

"Silence of the Lambs" lives on with a follow-up series coming to CBS. "Clarice" takes place in 1993, one year after the events of the Oscar-winning movie, and follows the untold personal story of FBI agent Clarice Starling, as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

Jodie Foster played the heroine in the 1991 movie, which earned her an Academy Award. The film won four additional Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Jonathan Demme, and is based on the best-selling novel.

"After more than 20 years of silence, we're privileged to give voice to one of America's most enduring heroes — Clarice Starling," said Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, who will write and executive produce Clarice. "Clarice's bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always."

"Star Trek: Picard" (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access said it has given a second season renewal of its upcoming original series "Star Trek: Picard," starring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard. He has played that role for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The new series follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

"The energy and excitement around the premiere of 'Star Trek: Picard' has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for," McNamara said. "We're thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series' debut, and we are confident that 'Star Trek' fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team's meticulously crafted story when it premieres on January 23."

Season one cast members will also include: Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios) and Harry Treadaway (Narek) along with special guest stars Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi).

"The Twilight Zone" (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access announced its first round of casting for season two of its original anthology series "The Twilight Zone," reimagined by executive producer Jordan Peele. Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata. Each will appear in an episode of the upcoming 10-episode second season this year.

Peele, who also narrates the episodes, has written an episode for the second season titled "Downtime."

Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel Sunjata

"Tommy" (CBS)



Multiple Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco is set to star in "Tommy," which premieres on CBS on Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m. ET. She plays a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles.

A true blue New Yorker, Abigail "Tommy" Thomas uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in Southern California.

"Who doesn’t want to play a character that’s complicated? And I’ve played some complicated ones. [Tommy’s] not not complicated, but she has a very solid moral compass." - Edie Falco #Tommy #TCA20 pic.twitter.com/U3X8hVFEbF — CBS Tweet (@CBSTweet) January 12, 2020

"Interrogation" (CBS All Access)

"Interrogation" is a true-crime series based on a case that spans more than 20 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. After being sentenced to life in prison, he continued to fight to prove his innocence. With all episodes dropping at once, viewers will see the day of the crime and then follow the evidence like a cold case detective, abandon the linear narrative and determine their own investigative path by watching the episodes leading up to the finale in any order.

The series premieres Thursday, February 6 on CBS All Access.

CBS

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is CBS' direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. CBS All Access gives subscribers the ability to watch more than 10,000 episodes on demand — spanning exclusive original series, CBS Television Network's primetime, daytime and late night shows, plus classic TV hits — as well as the ability to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. The service is currently available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS app for iOS and Android, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV channels.

