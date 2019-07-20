Patrick Stewart introduces new "Star Trek: Picard" trailer at San Diego Comic-Con

In arguably the most anticipated part of the "Enter the Star Trek Universe" Comic-Con panel, Sir Patrick Stewart took to the Hall H stage Saturday afternoon to discuss his new series, "Star Trek: Picard." The panel included fellow actors and explained the cast, their roles and how the series will focus on what caused famed captain and admiral Jean-Luc Picard to leave Starfleet and his life since.

The panel also featured an exclusive San Diego Comic-Con trailer, which offered a bit more of what to expect from the series than the original teaser trailer that was released in May. Stewart said "Star Trek: Picard" was the perfect way to make his return to the series.

"We never know, do we, when our best moment will be," Stewart said. "And that is now." He added, "I knew something unusual would happen. I knew I needed to be a part of it."

Stewart has been heavily involved in crafting "Star Trek: Picard" and frequently visits the writer's room. Alison Pill, who plays a researcher in the series, says the show thrives on its deep exploration of characters' pasts and how they impact their present. "Everybody here is kind of broken, in terms of their character, in interesting ways and different to a lot of what we've seen," Pill said.

Watch the "Star Trek: Picard" trailer

Here is the exclusive trailer that premiered Saturday at the Star Trek panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

What will "Star Trek: Picard" be about

"Star Trek: Picard" was originally announced by Stewart himself last summer on Instagram. It is being led by showrunner Alex Kurtzman, who is overseeing the Star Trek universe for CBS Studios. Stewart is also an executive producer, adding his creative insight to the mix.

The show is set 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" around the year 2399. This sets the series further into the future than any previous Star Trek series. But fans should not expect to see the same Jean-Luc Picard they know from "The Next Generation" series. During the press tour, Kurtzman teased that the show will be very different and "grounded."

"Patrick was very clear to us in the beginning: He did not want to repeat what he had already done," Kurtzman said. "And by the way, it's been 20-plus years so he couldn't possibly be that same person anymore. So the question becomes: What has happened to him in that period of time?"

The series will explore how Picard has changed in that time, making him reckon with the choices he has made. Kurtzman hinted that there are circumstances that have "radically" shifted that have caused the beloved Starfleet admiral to question his life decisions.

This jives with what Steward said in his original Instagram announcement. The Picard actor explained he is excited to "explore new dimensions" and "seek out new life" for the character. Though, Kurtzman said during the Comic-Con panel, Picard's core values have not changed.

"Picard is still standing up for what matters. Standing up for what we believe in." He added, "He has to dig even deeper into himself to get there. That's why he remains such an aspirational Captain."

When does Star Trek: Picard start on CBS All Access?

A firm start date has not been announced. Toward the end of the new trailer, a graphic reads "Early 2020."

Star Trek: Picard Comic-Con panel highlights

Brett Spiner, who played the character Data on TNG, joined the panel. He said there was "no way" he could say no to the opportunity to be working on set with Stewart again. He also joked with the crowd about when he first heard the news of the new "Picard" series, wondering who would play the lead role.

Stewart was apparently excited to be reunited with fellow "Next Generation" cast members.

Stewart originally played the Enterprise captain in the TV series "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which ran from 1987-94 and in several feature films following. His last appearance as Picard was in the movie "Star Trek: Nemesis" in 2002.

The new show began production in April 2019 — eight months after Stewart's announcement. It will premiere exclusively on CBS All Access. The service offers one week free on new subscriptions.