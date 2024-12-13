The Geminid meteor showers peak tonight. Here's when and where they'll be visible.

The Geminids, considered one of the best and most reliable meteor showers of the year, is underway and is set to peak Friday night into early Saturday.

The shower will peak under a nearly full moon, which could make spotting the cosmic show a challenge. The light from the moon will wash out the fainter meteors during the peak, according to NASA.

"Still, the Geminids are known for bright meteors, and it's common to spot their shooting stars up to a week before the peak," according to NASA. "If you're up before dawn that week, it's worth looking up, just in case you spot a speck of dust from space streaking through the morning sky."

When and where you can see the Geminids

Light from the nearly full moon will cut the visible rates for the Geminids by 50-75% during the peak this year, said Bill Cooke, lead of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office. The brightest meteors will still be visible, according to NASA.

With the bright moon on peak night, an observer in the U.S. may see around 15 Geminids an hour, Cooke said.

"In short, 2024 is a bad year for Geminid watching — December 2025 will be much better," Cooke said.

The Geminid meteor shower is visible around the world and throughout the night sky. For optimal viewing conditions, head somewhere far away from city and street lights, then lie down flat on your back with your feet pointed south. Give your eyes half an hour to adjust to the dark.

NASA advises bringing a sleeping bag or blanket to help with the cold while waiting for the Geminids.

The shower usually starts around 9 or 10 p.m., with the meteors best viewed at night or in the pre-dawn hours.

What is a meteor shower?

Meteors are space rocks that enter Earth's atmosphere and heat up as they fall toward Earth, according to NASA. As they streak through the sky, glowing, hot air around the meteors gives the meteors the appearance of shooting stars. During meteor showers, many meteors travel through Earth's atmosphere over a short period.

Most meteors burn up in space. The few that survive the trip and reach the ground and considered meteorites.

What makes the Geminids different from other meteor showers?

The Geminids are one of the strongest meteor showers of the year, with a rate of 120 meteors an hour under perfect conditions, according to NASA.

While most meteor showers originate from comets, the Geminids actually come from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. NASA researchers say the asteroid acts like a "weird" comet.

And while NASA says most meteors appear to be colorless or white, the Geminids are usually yellow in color.

The annual Geminids meteor shower first appeared in the mid-1800s.