December's Cold Moon is the last full moon of 2024. Here's when it peaks and how it got its name.

Get ready for the final full moon of 2024: the Cold Moon.

Skywatchers who want to see it at its fullest should be prepared to head out this weekend — the December full moon will reach peak illumination at 4:02 a.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 15.

But if being out in the predawn hours seems unlikely for you Sunday, you don't necessarily need to catch it exactly at the peak. The moon will appear full for several days. The Old Farmer's Almanac details specific moonrise times for different ZIP codes across the U.S.

Why is the December full moon called the Cold Moon?

December's full moon is called the Cold Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. The name was chosen because of how cold it usually is during December's full moon.

The moon also has several other nicknames, including the Long Night Moon, a name with Mohican origins, according to the Farmer's Almanac. The name is because December's full moon happens on one of the longest nights of the year.

Other names for December's moon include the Drift Clearing Moon, the Frost Exploding Trees Moon, the Moon of the Popping Trees, Hoar Frost Moon, Snow Moon and Winter Maker Moon, according to the almanac.

How long will December's moon be full?

While the moon reaches peak illumination early on Dec. 15, it will appear full for several days. According to NASA, around 95% of the moon's nearside was expected to be illuminated by the sun on Friday, Dec. 13, and 99% of the moon's nearside will be illuminated on Saturday, Dec. 14. The agency said 100% will be illuminated on Dec. 15. On Dec. 16, 98% of the moon will still be illuminated.

This month, NASA also suggests keeping an eye out for Jupiter, sitting between the nearly full moon and Aldebaran, the brightest star in the Taurus constellation, on Dec. 14.

NASA says you won't need binoculars or a telescope to enjoy the view of the Cold Moon. Local forecasts have detailed information on how clear the night sky will be in different locations where people are keeping an eye out for the moon.

The first full moon of 2025 will be on Monday, Jan. 13. It's known as the Wolf Moon.