Can you bring food through airport security? Here are the Thanksgiving dishes that are TSA-approved.

The Transportation Security Administration is expecting over 18 million people to take to the skies this week, making 2024 a contender for the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record.

That's sure to mean plenty of Thanksgiving treats going through airport scanners, whether it's dishes getting transported to a family gathering or leftovers being ferried home.

Most foods can be brought through a security checkpoint, the TSA said in a news release, but there are some items that can only be transported in a checked bag. To make holiday planning easier on everyone, the TSA released a list of which Thanksgiving foods can be brought in a carry-on, and what needs to go in a checked bag.

Here's what the TSA says about flying with Thanksgiving food.

What Thanksgiving food can you bring through TSA?

The TSA says that many prepared Thanksgiving foods can be brought through a security checkpoint. This includes baked goods, whether homemade or store-bought; frozen, cooked or uncooked meats, and classic sides like mac and cheese and cooked or uncooked stuffing.

Casseroles, including "traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic" can also be brought through security, the TSA said. Spices and candy can be brought through. Many fresh fruits and vegetables can also go through security, including seasonal treats like yams, Brussels sprouts, beets, squash, pears, cranberries and more.

Ice packs can go through security, but they must be frozen solid and not melted when they go through the screening.

Even though these food items can be brought through security, they may need extra screening, the TSA said. Make sure they are in an easily accessible location in a carry-on bag, and remove them from the bag and place them in a bin for screening when at the security checkpoint.

What Thanksgiving food isn't allowed through airport security?

Liquids and sauces should be carefully packed in checked baggage, the TSA said. This includes homemade or canned cranberry sauce, homemade or jarred gravy, canned fruits or vegetables in liquid, and preserves, jams, jellies and maple syrup.

Wine, champagne and sparkling apple cider must also be checked.

"Here's some food for thought. If it's a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint," the TSA said. "However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it's larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag."

The myTSA app's "What can I bring?" feature allows travelers to type in an item to find out more about how it can be transported. Travelers can also reach out to the TSA on social media or by texting AskTSA (275-872).