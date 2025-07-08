Satellite photos show before and after Texas flooding

Texas RV park residents say they got no official warning before deadly flood hit
03:01
Satellite images are providing a clearer picture of the devastation brought by the
over the July Fourth weekend. deadly flooding in Central Texas
More than 100 people were killed and over 160 remained missing as of Tuesday evening, officials said.
Heavy rain in the region known as
caused the Guadalupe River to rise rapidly on Friday. Kerr County, whose largest city of Kerrville is located about 100 miles west of Austin and 65 miles northwest of San Antonio, was hit the hardest, accounting for the Texas Hill Country . majority of deaths
Below are satellite photos showing before and after images of areas hit by the flooding:
Camp Mystic
Camp Mystic in June 2023.
Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
Camp Mystic on July 8, 2025, after flooding killed at least 27 campers and counselors.
Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
At least 27 victims were
, which describes itself as a private Christian summer camp for girls located on the banks of the Guadalupe River. campers or counselors at Camp Mystic
Camp Mystic two years before deadly flooding.
Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
A view of Camp Mystic and the Guadalupe River after flooding on July 4, 2025.
Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
Satellite image showing the aftermath of flooding at Texas' Camp Mystic.
Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
Ingram Dam
The Ingram Dam is located in Ingram, Texas, along the Guadalupe River, just to the west of Kerrville. Satellite imagery shows the aftermath of the flooding in the area of the dam.
The Ingram Dam in July 2022.
Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
The Ingram Dam on July 8, 2025, after deadly flooding four days earlier.
Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
Flooding downs trees
A satellite image showing trees lining the banks of the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, on June 23, 2023.
Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
Satellite image showing downed trees along a stretch of the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, on July 8, 2025.
Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
Debris left behind after flooding
Aerial view of part of the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, captured in June 2023.
Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
Aerial view showing debris left behind after flooding receded in Hunt, Texas.
Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
Emergency response vehicles
Satellite images also showed emergency vehicles responding to the aftermath of the flooding.
A group of emergency response vehicles parked along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, on July 8, 2025.
Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
A group of emergency response vehicles parked beside the recently flooded Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, on July 8, 2025.
Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
Jordan Freiman
Jordan Freiman is a news editor for CBSNews.com. He covers breaking news, trending stories, sports and crime. Jordan has previously worked at Spin and Death and Taxes.