Satellite photos show before and after Texas flooding

Satellite images are providing a clearer picture of the devastation brought by the deadly flooding in Central Texas over the July Fourth weekend.

More than 100 people were killed and over 160 remained missing as of Tuesday evening, officials said.

Heavy rain in the region known as Texas Hill Country caused the Guadalupe River to rise rapidly on Friday. Kerr County, whose largest city of Kerrville is located about 100 miles west of Austin and 65 miles northwest of San Antonio, was hit the hardest, accounting for the majority of deaths.

Below are satellite photos showing before and after images of areas hit by the flooding:

Camp Mystic

Camp Mystic in June 2023. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

Camp Mystic on July 8, 2025, after flooding killed at least 27 campers and counselors. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

At least 27 victims were campers or counselors at Camp Mystic, which describes itself as a private Christian summer camp for girls located on the banks of the Guadalupe River.

Camp Mystic two years before deadly flooding. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

A view of Camp Mystic and the Guadalupe River after flooding on July 4, 2025. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

Satellite image showing the aftermath of flooding at Texas' Camp Mystic. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

Ingram Dam

The Ingram Dam is located in Ingram, Texas, along the Guadalupe River, just to the west of Kerrville. Satellite imagery shows the aftermath of the flooding in the area of the dam.

The Ingram Dam in July 2022. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

The Ingram Dam on July 8, 2025, after deadly flooding four days earlier. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

Flooding downs trees



A satellite image showing trees lining the banks of the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, on June 23, 2023. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

Satellite image showing downed trees along a stretch of the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, on July 8, 2025. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

Debris left behind after flooding

Aerial view of part of the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, captured in June 2023. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

Aerial view showing debris left behind after flooding receded in Hunt, Texas. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

Emergency response vehicles

Satellite images also showed emergency vehicles responding to the aftermath of the flooding.

A group of emergency response vehicles parked along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, on July 8, 2025. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

A group of emergency response vehicles parked beside the recently flooded Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, on July 8, 2025. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies