Texas father jailed for attempted murder after giving infant gasoline to drink

PARIS, Texas – A Texas man is jailed for attempted capital murder after admitting to trying to kill his 4-month-old child by giving the infant gasoline to drink.

Edgar James Bridgemon

Edgar James Bridgemon, 24, gave the child gasoline "with the intention of ending the child's life," Paris police said in a news release.

When officers responded to a call Saturday in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street, they observed Bridgemon running off, police said. He was caught and arrested a short distance later.

He remained jailed Tuesday on a $255,000 bond, said Terry Bull of the Paris Police Department.

The child was initially taken to Paris Medical Center but later transferred to another hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The investigation into the case continues.