NYPD releases photos of person of interest in Tessa Majors murder

The New York Police Department on Friday released photographs of a person of interest in the death of 18-year-old college student Tessa Majors. One 13-year-old has been arrested and charged in the case, but police are still searching for other suspects.

"Recognize him? We're looking to locate him regarding the recent homicide in Morningside Park," the department wrote on Twitter.

Majors, who was a freshman at nearby Barnard College, was stabbed multiple times in Morningside Park just before 7 p.m. on December 11. She staggered up a nearby staircase, where a school guard found her and called 911. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The next day, police found a 13-year-old trespassing in a building dressed in clothes that matched the description of the suspect. After he was arrested for criminal trespass and searched, police found he was carrying a knife.

🚨 Recognize him? We’re looking to locate him regarding the recent homicide in Morningside Park. Anyone with information please call / DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS https://t.co/5OGcJ9p9nC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 20, 2019

He later said that he and two other people murdered Majors and that he watched as the others choked and stabbed her to death. He is currently being held without bail.

Days later, a 14-year-old boy considered a second suspect fled from a car in Harlem on the way to meet with police, a law enforcement source told CBS News. A manhunt is now underway for the boy, and it's not clear if he's the same boy as the one in the NYPD photos.

Pat Milton contributed to this report.