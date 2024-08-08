Watch CBS News
Team USA mounts big comeback to defeat Serbia in men's basketball semifinal at Paris Olympics

By Christopher Brito

/ CBS News

The U.S. men's basketball team defeated Serbia 95-91 Thursday in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics, after being down by double digits entering the fourth quarter. 

The Americans were led by the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid. 

The Serbians were led by Denver Nuggets star and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Team USA is now going to the gold medal game Saturday against France.

