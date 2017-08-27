Taylor Swift releases video for "Look What You Made Me Do"

Taylor Swift premiered the video for her new single "Look What You Made Me Do" at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, which was hosted by her rival, Katy Perry. The singer revisited her old personas, emphasizing the theme of the song, which contains the line "I'm sorry, but the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead."

The video for the new song opened with a zombie-like Swift emerging from a grave, moving to scenes of her singing from a bathtub filled with jewelry -- which could be a reference to Kim Kardashian West's Paris robbery when Kardashian West was locked in a bathroom while burglars took her jewelry -- a throne, a swing in a cage and more. Swift also crashed a car and as the door opened, the singer looked startlingly like Perry with bleach blond, side-swept bangs.

Later, Swift stood at a podium in bondage-style clothing inside of a neon room in front of crowds of similarly dressed women. Then, she channeled Beyonce's "Formation" by appearing in a similar outfit to the pop star while standing in front of a row of male dancers dressed in crop tops and knee-high boots.

The video closed with a dozen versions of Swift -- including her early-career appearance with curly hair and a guitar and a 2009 VMAs version -- quibbling with each other. One asked the 2009 VMAs Swift, "What are you doing here, getting receipts," clearly referencing when Kardashian West leaked recordings of Swift's conversation with Kanye West. Just in case viewers were in doubt, the 2009 VMAs version of Swift said, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative," which is exactly what she said in July 2016 when the leak took place.