Taylor Swift drops new single "Look What You Made Me Do"

It's finally here: Taylor Swift has dropped a single off her sixth album, as promised. The new song, "Look What You Made Me Do," makes it clear that Swift is out for revenge.

The song was accompanied by an animated lyrics video that shows a typewriter, a road and most importantly, snakes. Snakes seem to be Swift's new symbol: She posted several videos of a snake to her social media accounts ahead of announcing her new album, "Reputation." Swift haters have used snake emojis against the singer in her social media comments in the past.

The lyrics of Swift's new song are cutting, with lines like, "I don't like your little games. Don't like your tilted stage." The tilted stage seems to be a reference to Kanye West, who used a floating stage that tilted during his last tour.

She continues and sings, "The role you made me play of the fool, no, I don't like you." This could allude to when Kim Kardashian West released an audio recording of Swift appearing to give her blessing to Kanye West rapping "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex" on "Famous."

At the time, Swift responded on social media: "That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet," along with a statement calling the leak "character assassination."

Next in the song, Swift sings, "I don't like your perfect crime. How you laugh when you lie. You said the gun was mine. Is it cool? No. I don't like you."

This could be a reference to her feud with Katy Perry. Perry has said publicly that Swift was the one who "started it" and that she has "always" loved Swift.

Swift also sings, "I got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined," so clearly there are more people out there who are on Swift's bad side.

Along with the single, Swift made her album available for pre-order, but did not reveal the track list.