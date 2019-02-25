Man emails Taylor Swift to sing at his engagement party — and she shows up

When Alexander Goldschmidt was planning to propose to his boyfriend, he knew he had to incorporate their special song somehow. Goldschmidt and his boyfriend, Ross Girard, love the song "King Of My Heart" by Taylor Swift. So, Goldschmidt took a chance and emailed Swift to see if she'd show up to their engagement party. She did.

Goldschmidt popped the question while on a hike Sunday in Los Angeles and Girard said yes. Then, Goldschmidt quickly whisked his new fiance to Sycamore Tavern, where he had another surprise waiting. At the restaurant, the couple broke the news to their friends. Then, Goldschmidt hit their friends with another big surprise: Not only did he propose, but he invited Taylor Swift to come sing at the party.

"There is one secret that I didn't trust any of you with," Goldschmidt told his friends after breaking. "And there was a person who is not here who sort of played a part in all of this. And so I would like to welcome, and if you would give a warm welcome, to my friend, Taylor."

After a brief pause, the room was filled with gasps. Taylor Swift was the "Taylor" Goldschmidt so nonchalantly introduced. The 29-year-old pop star walked into the bar with her acoustic guitar and a huge grin on her face.

Swift tried to explain her presence several times, but the crowd could not stop yelling in excitement. Eventually, they quieted down and she told them: "So Alex emailed me and said he was going to do this and said that there was a song that was very special for you two called 'King Of My Heart,'" she said.

With that, Swift started singing the couple's song. The whole room melted at the grand, romantic gesture Goldschmidt had organized over email. Swift is no stranger to surprising fans with good deeds. She showed up to a New Jersey couple's wedding after getting a letter from one of their friends, asking her to perform.

The superstar once surprised about 40 unsuspecting people with an impromptu concert at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe. And her philanthropy extends far past past performing. In 2015, she sent Christmas gifts to fans, including the gift of paying off one girl's student loans. And in 2018, she invited 2,000 foster and adopted kids to watch her entire concert for free before it officially kicked off.

Now, Goldschmidt and Girard are part of a group of fans Swift has graced with her presence. Goldschmidt shared several photos and videos of the engagement surprise on his Instagram, revealing in one caption that he was listening to "King Of My Heart" when he realized he wanted to propose. "I'll never be over this," he wrote in another caption. "Nothing in life feels real and probably never will again."

With a thoughtful surprise like this, it's no wonder Girard said "yes" when the king of his heart proposed.