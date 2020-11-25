Target Black Friday 2020 deals: How to shop amid COVID-19 lockdowns

Black Friday 2020 deals are already here. If you're planning on staying home during Black Friday out of COVID-19-related concerns, you can still shop decent deals online, today and through Saturday November 28.

Target's Black Friday deals have begun. Here's a look at some of their best Black Friday offers going on now, including clothing and toys for kids, tech gadgets and home and kitchen appliances. All prices are current as of publication.

Gadgets

Beats by DRE via Target

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones

Save $150 when you buy Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones during Target's Black Friday sale. These noise-canceling headphones regularly retail for $349.99 but are on sale for $174.99. Not only do they have a 22-hour battery life, but Beats Studio3's "Fast Fuel" function charges headphones with three hours of play in just 10 minutes when the battery is low. These bluetooth-compatible Beats will also let you take calls, skip songs, control volume and activate Siri using on-ear controls.

Apple via Target

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple Airpods Pro have been marked down from $249.99 to $199.99 for Black Friday. These in-ear headphones feature active noise-cancellation or "transparency mode" so you can hear what's happening around you. The latest iteration of Apple Airpods offer a customizable fit with three different sizes of tapered silicone tips to choose from. Plus, they are sweat and water resistant, making them ideal for wearing during workouts.

Amazon via Target

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player and Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Generation)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick with a 4k ultra HD streaming media player and Alexa Voice remote is $29.99 during Target's Black Friday deals. This 4K streaming media stick with new Wi-Fi antenna design for 4K Ultra HD streaming is 40% off of its regular $49.99 price tag. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max and more. Alexa voice remote lets you select and control TV and movie selections.

Amazon via Target

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

No doubt your kids have been begging for more tablet time while they've been learning from home. If you've been thinking about getting them tablets of their own, the kid-friendly Amazon Fire 7 tablet is a great choice at $59.99 for Black Friday. Get a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ for free with purchase, giving you access to 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon and Disney. With the tablet's parental controls, parents can set screen-time limits, educational goals, and filter content. Plus, the Fire 7 comes in a kid-proof protective case with a built-in stand. It also includes a 2-year, worry-free guarantee, which means that if it breaks, it can be returned and replaced for free.

LG via Target

LG 70" Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV

This LG 70-inch smart TV is marked down to $549.99 during Back Friday. That's a whopping $300 off the regular $849.99 retail price. Upgrade your movie night experience to theater-quality with this TV's 4K display and its UHD processor, which enhances color, contrast, clarity and detail. Plus, it's compatible with Google assistant and Alexa devices for voice control, meaning you can turn on the TV or turn up the volume without ever having to reach for the remote.

Home

Instant Pot via Target

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 One-Touch Electric Pressure Cooker

Still curious about Instant Pot? The latest Instant Pot model is 40% off its regular sticker price of $119.99, retailing for $69.99 during Black Friday. This multi-use pressure cooker can do the work of seven different appliances. It has 13 pre-programmable actions including slow cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, sous vide and rice cooker, and can hold up to eight quarts of food. The device includes a one-year limited warranty. Not dishwasher safe.

PowerXL via Target

PowerXL 5-quart Single Basket Air Fryer

This year has turned us all into home chefs, but banana bread and sourdough starters are so April 2020. The PowerXL single basket air fryer, which regularly retails for $99.99, is on sale for $59.99 during Target's Black Friday deals. This five-quart air fryer heats up to 400 degrees and can fry chicken, mozzarella sticks, vegetables, potatoes and more. The device comes with a 60-day limited warranty. Some parts are dishwasher safe.

Dyson via Target

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum

This bagless Dyson vacuum is on sale for $199.99 during Black Friday. That's 43% off of its regular listed price of $349.99. The vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adjusts between carpet, hard floor and hardwood. The certified asthma and allergy-friendly device features whole-machine HEPA filtration and a pet hair pick-up function, making it an ideal vacuum for pet owners. The Dyson cleaner also comes with a five-year warranty.

Shark via Target

Shark AI Robot Vacuum RV2011 with IQ Navigation and AI Laser Vision

Housework has doubled since we're all home more. Instead of vacuuming all the time, get one of these Shark AI vacuum RV2011s. The robotic cleaner is $150 off its regular sticker price of $399.99, for a Black Friday deal of $249.99. The robot features dual spinning side brushes, multi-surface cleaning technology and deep suction power to clean your home. Its IQ navigation and AI laser vision detects and avoids objects, so it's not continually crashing into things. The SharkClean app lets you control the cleaner and schedule cleaning times for the whole house or just in certain areas, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The vacuum comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Ninja via Target

Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender

This seven-speed Ninja blender regularly retails for $199.99, but it's on sale for $99.99 on Black Friday. The set includes a 72-ounce pitcher, blending cup with lid, dough hooks, a recipe book and two five-cup bowls. Blend, crush, mix and puree fruits and vegetables to create smoothies, soups and cocktails with Ninja's pro extractor blades.

Kids

L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls via Target

L.O.L. Surprise! Re-released Sparkle & Eye Spy 3-Pack

Target is listing these surprise-filled stocking stuffers at 40% off their normal retail price during its Black Friday promotion. This three-pack of L.O.L Surprise! dolls regularly retails for $24.99, but is $14.99 for Black Friday. The pack includes 3 L.O.L Surprise! dolls: one Lil Sister, one Big Sister and one Pet.

Razor via Target

Razor Tekno electric scooter

Razor Tekno electric scooters are 35% off during Target's Black Friday sale. Scooters regularly retail for $129.99, but, during the promotion, are $85. These Razor scooters go up to 7.5 miles per hour and have up to 30 minutes of continuous ride time. The scooter also features a multicolor LED light-up deck and front wheel. The Razor Tekno comes with a 90-day limited warranty.

Hasbro via Target

Monopoly board game

The classic, property-trading board game for ages 8 and up is on sale for $9.99 during Target's Black Friday promotion. It regularly retails for $19.99. This version features new game pieces (rubber ducky, Tyrannosaurus rex and penguin) in addition to the long-standing Scottie dog, top hat, race car, battleship and cat.

Shopkins via Target

Shopkins Real Littles Super Glitter Mystery Box

Get this Shopkins Real Little Super Glitter Mystery Box for 50% off during Target's Black Friday deals. The toy kit regularly retails for $99.99 and is on sale for $49.99. The Mystery Box features 197 itty-bitty pieces, including 97 Real Littles Shopkins, 97 Mini Pack Vessels, three shopping baskets, exclusive Super Glitter Real Littles and "Save and Display" glitter packaging for your little one to store and display their Shopkins pieces.

Cat & Jack via Target

Cat & Jack Toddler pajama set

Keep your toddler toasty this winter in a Cat & Jack pajama set. These pajama sets for boys and girls are going for $6 during Target's Black Friday deals. They regularly retail for $8. PJ sets feature different designs, such as this purple-and-pink, star-and-snowflake-themed long-sleeved top and elastic-waist bottom. These machine washable pajamas begin at size 12 M (12 months) and go up to 5T (five toddler).