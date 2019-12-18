Sylvester Stallone surprises fans at "Rocky" statue in Philadelphia

Sylvester Stallone was spotted filming a new project at the "Rocky Steps" in Philadelphia this week and eager fans were able to snap a few pictures with him on set.

Stallone on Monday said he will be revealing an "extraordinary" project in the coming months. According to CBS News affiliate KYW, that surprise may be a commercial for Super Bowl LIV in February.

Back in Philadelphia right now on this 33° freezing morning. We are doing something that is going to be VERY special and you’ll be seeing it soon, so hang in there and go for it!!! #KeepPunching pic.twitter.com/xokvSaYVFx — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 16, 2019

"We are doing something that is going to be VERY special and you'll be seeing it soon, so hang in there and go for it!!" Stallone tweeted. He also encouraged fans to "keep punching."

"This thing has probably been touched by so many people, it's unbelievable," Stallone said, gesturing to the Rocky Balboa statue. "To this day, I can't get over the fact that it was still here."

On Tuesday, Stallone shared a video of himself meeting "some of the GREATEST fans in the world" in front of the statue. The crowd smiled and cheered as they posed for pictures with Stallone, raising their fists to mimic the famous scene from the first "Rocky" film.

And moments later, suddenly appeared some of the best fans in the world! I’m a lucky man thanks to you guys! #KeepPunching pic.twitter.com/uTTcHtypC3 — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 17, 2019

The fans included a group of shocked students on a field trip from Eastside High School. "They didn't expect to meet one of the city's most memorable movie icons, Paterson Public Schools wrote on Facebook. "But that's exactly what happened when the group made their way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and found Sylvester Stallone."

The first "Rocky" film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning best picture, best director and best film editing. The movie spawned seven sequels, including 2018's "Creed II."