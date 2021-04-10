Live

Sylvester Stallone on writing "Rocky"

In this web exclusive clip, the actor who climbed to fame playing Rocky Balboa talks to Lee Cowan about his screenplay for the 1976 boxing film, and how he refused to sell it unless he was cast in the lead.
