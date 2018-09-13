DON'T MISS OUR PRIMETIME SPECIAL, CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF "SUNDAY MORNING"!

Airs Friday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT on CBS.

DVR ALERT: Make sure you set your video device to record "Sunday's Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning"!



OPENER: Mo Rocca goes behind the scenes at CBS.



HISTORY: 40 years of "Sunday Morning"

Jane Pauley looks back at the very beginning of "Sunday Morning," and how it has stayed true to Charles Kuralt's vision – traveling the back roads, taking our audience places and showing them things they wouldn't see anywhere else on television, to make sure "gentler subjects" get their due.



INNOVATION: Test tube baby Louise Brown and the birth of IVF

Forty years ago the arrival of Louise Brown proved the success of in vitro fertilization, giving hope to millions of parents trying to have a child. Tracy Smith sits down with Brown, and with a couple who gave birth (with an assist from IVF) to a baby boy almost 40 years to the day after Brown's birth.

For more info:



FLASHBACK: The musicians

We take a moment to re-visit some of the countless musical stars that "Sunday Morning" has profiled over the years.

CBS News

HARMONY: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Rita Braver talks with the supermodel who discusses life with her husband, the award-winning singer-songwriter John Legend, and her relationship with her millions of social media fans.

PREVIEW: Chrissy Teigen opens up about battling postpartum depression

For more info:

CBS News

CULTURE: Museum of Pop Culture

Martha Teichner visits the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle to see what fascinated audiences 40 years ago, and explores how things have changed since then in our technologically-transformed pop culture universe.

For more info:

CBS News

FASHION: Ralph Lauren

Jane Pauley has a rare interview with 78-year-old fashion legend Ralph Lauren, who gives her a tour of his 20,000-acre Colorado ranch, and talks about the purpose of fashion and his own longevity.

PREVIEW: Ralph Lauren: "You don't have to wear a label to be important"

For more info:

ralphlauren.com



Photos courtesy of Bruce Weber





HARTMAN: Good neighbors

Charles Kuralt, "Sunday Morning"'s founding anchor, traveled America for years in his "On The Road" RV, reporting the stories everyone else missed. These days he has a worthy successor, our Steve Hartman, who tells us about an unusual ritual in one Utah community that has bound residents together, to come to the aid every evening of a neighbor with MS.



FLASHBACK: That's entertainment

"Sunday Morning" looks back at some of the stars of stage and screen that have been on our program.

CBS News

MOVIES: Robert Redford

"You know, I can't do this forever," said Robert Redford. At 82 he's starring in a new film, "The Old Man & the Gun." It's based on the true story of Forrest Tucker, a lifelong outlaw who escaped from nearly every prison he was confined to, continuing to rob banks well into his late 70s. Lee Cowan catches up with the Oscar-winning actor-director, who talks about his decision to retire from acting – but hardly retiring from life.

PREVIEW: Redford on acting: "That's enough"

For more info:



POEM: Ted Koppel

"Sunday Morning" is treated to an ode by our Special Contributor.



NATURE: Sunset at Caddo Lake, Texas



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison. Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are available to watch on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!