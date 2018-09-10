Ralph Lauren, Robert Redford, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend featured on nighttime "Sunday Morning" special

Fashion legend Ralph Lauren, supermodel Chrissy Teigen and husband, singer John Legend, Academy Award-winner Robert Redford, the world's first test tube baby, and much more will be featured on "Sunday's Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning," a new, one-hour primetime special to be broadcast Friday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Anchored by Jane Pauley, the first-ever "CBS Sunday Morning" primetime special will spotlight the best original reporting on the arts, humanities, entertainment, music and more, along with a celebration of the 40-year history of America's #1 Sunday morning news program.

The broadcast will feature Tracy Smith's profile of 40-year-old Louise Brown, the first human conceived through in vitro fertilization; also, Jane Pauley has a rare interview with fashion legend Ralph Lauren, who gives her a tour of his 20,000-acre Colorado ranch; Rita Braver visits with supermodel, TV personality and social media star Chrissy Teigen and her husband, music superstar John Legend; and Lee Cowan catches up with Oscar-winner Robert Redford, star of the new film "The Old Man & the Gun," who talks about his decision to retire from acting.

CBS News

Also on the special broadcast: Martha Teichner will explore how pop culture has changed over the four-decades "Sunday Morning" has been on the air; Steve Hartman has a story on a community outside of Salt Lake City where for the last decade dozens of men have helped a wheelchair-bound neighbor get into bed each night; Ted Koppel will pay tribute to "Sunday Morning" in verse; and Mo Rocca will offer a fun peek behind the scenes with members of the CBS Entertainment family.

And of course, the show will close with the broadcast's signature Moment of Nature.

CBS News

"CBS Sunday Morning" has been the #1 Sunday morning news program for 15 consecutive seasons. Each broadcast features a slate of intriguing stories, thought-provoking arts and culture reports, and profiles of some of the most memorable figures of our time, along with stories on science, Americana and newsmaker interviews.

The broadcast launched January 28, 1979 with Charles Kuralt as anchor. Charles Osgood was named Kuralt's successor in 1994 and held the position until he stepped down in September 2016, when Jane Pauley was named anchor.

Correspondents include Lee Cowan, Rita Braver, Mo Rocca, Tracy Smith and Martha Teichner. Among the program's contributing correspondents: Ted Koppel, Serena Altschul, Nancy Giles, Luke Burbank, David Pogue, Conor Knighton, Faith Salie, Steve Hartman and Anthony Mason.

Rand Morrison is the executive producer of "CBS Sunday Morning," and of "Sunday's Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning."

"Sunday Morning," which airs Sundays at 9 a.m. ET, also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and repeated at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand. You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, and Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning).