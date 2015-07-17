SUNDAY: Understanding the Iran Deal

(CBS News) -- Still unclear about the implications of the Iran nuclear agreement? Don't know if you like it or hate it? Face the Nation has you covered. We've rounded up three experts in the field to help us make sense of it all on Sunday.

David Ignatius of the Washington Post has written extensively on the deal and the political aftermath. Check out his piece in Friday's Washington Post. This week he also took a look at what the agreement means for the future of Iran.

Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic will also be with us. He's shared his take on the deal here and here . Plus, you can read his interview with Israeli Opposition Leader Isaac Herzog on what all this means for Israel and the rest of the Middle East.

Our CBS News State Department and Foreign Affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan is back from Vienna, where she was covering the marathon talks. In her interview earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the deal was good for all sides.

"We have been able to start resolving an issue that was seen by a good number of people as a source of tension in our region and I think it's an important achievement for all concerned that we now have a way to resolve this," he said.

In a separate interview, Margaret Brennan sat down with Secretary of State John Kerry, who addressed concerns over the longevity of the deal and called the agreement a "lifetime deal."

"Forever - they have to live by the highest levels of scrutiny, of access and accountability and verification that exists anywhere in the world," he added.

But what happens after ten years when the restrictions on Iran's nuclear program are lifted? And what exactly does this deal mean for the United States, and for the Middle East? Plus, what happens if Congress disapproves of the deal? Hope you'll join us Sunday as Margaret, David and Jeffrey help us to make sense of this landmark agreement.