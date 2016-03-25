Sunday: Terror in Brussels

The brawling on the U.S. campaign trail was overshadowed this week by a series of deadly bombings in Brussels, Belgium that killed at least 31 people and injured more than 300. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility. This Sunday on "Face the Nation," we'll examine what the attacks mean for the war on terror, U.S. homeland security, and more.

We'll sit down with Secretary of State John Kerry for an interview and will ask him how the U.S. is responding to the attacks. Kerry argued this week that the U.S. and its allies are winning the fight against ISIS, and the group is attacking the West because its base of support in the Middle East is "collapsing." But after a spate of recent attacks, how can he be so optimistic? And is he worried that a similar attack could happen in the U.S.?

We'll talk with Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. What does he believe the U.S. must do to defuse the terrorist threat abroad and protect the homeland? And is he satisfied with the administration's posture on security issues?

We'll also talk with John Miller, the deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism with the New York City Police Department, about what the U.S. is doing to prevent a similar attack from happening in the homeland.

We'll get analysis on the international fight against ISIS from Farah Pandith, the former State Department envoy to Muslim communities, Michael Morell, the former deputy director of the CIA who's now a senior CBS News national security contributor, and the Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg.

And for a look at how the attack might affect politics and the presidential race, we'll hear from an expert political panel, including Goldberg, Slate Magazine's Jamelle Bouie, who's also a CBS News political analyst, USA Today's Susan Page, and the Federalist's Ben Domenech.

