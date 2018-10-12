Sunday: Rubio, Van Hollen, Sasse

Turkey's government claimed this week to have proof of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's gruesome killing, allegedly dismembered at the hands of a Saudi "hit squad." The Washington Post columnist -- an outspoken critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- is feared dead, last seen entering Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate early last week.

Saudi officials have flatly denied the allegations, to little effect against an international outcry over Khashoggi's disappearance. Congressional pressure is mounting on President Trump to investigate and condemn the alleged slaying. But the White House appeared reluctant to denounce the longtime U.S. ally, which last year threw a lavish welcome for the president.

"Nobody knows quite yet," President Trump told reporters on Friday. "Nobody's been able to put it all together."

Also in Turkey, American pastor Andrew Brunson was freed after almost two years jailed on terrorism and espionage charges. Brunson's detention had strained relations with America's fellow NATO ally, after President Trump threatened Turkey with sanctions if it failed to free "this innocent man of faith."

"We're very honored to have him back with us," the president celebrated on Friday. "He suffered greatly."

Back stateside, Americans are cautiously returning to homes ravaged by Hurricane Michael, the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in over 50 years. FEMA Administrator Brock Long predicted Friday that the fearsome storm's death toll will continue to rise (at least 13, as of this writing), as rescue crews search pulverized communities in Michael's wake.

"We're still in life-safety mode," Long warned. "We're not even close to having discussion on rebuilding yet."

But Hurricane Michael did not slow the president's midterm elections push this week, rallying his supporters to turn out for key congressional and gubernatorial races. Less than a month remains in the fight to control battleground seats across the country, with celebrities from Taylor Swift to Kanye West this week wading into the arena.

We'll break down all the week's biggest news this Sunday on "Face the Nation" with Margaret Brennan, guest moderated this weekend by John Dickerson.

We'll hear from Sen. Marco Rubio (@marcorubio), R-Florida.

Maryland Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen), chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, will join us.

Sen. Ben Sasse (@BenSasse), R-Nebraska, is coming out with a new book "Them: Why We Hate Each Other - and How to Heal." We'll sit down with him.

CBS News Director of Elections & Surveys Anthony Salvanto (@SalvantoCBS), author of "Where Did You Get This Number," will stop by with new numbers out of his latest Battleground Tracker polling and a new estimate in the battle to control the House.

And as always, we'll turn to our panel for some perspective on the week that was:

Susan Glasser ( @sbg1 ) of The New Yorker



( ) of The New Yorker Susan Page ( @SusanPage ) of USA Today



( ) of USA Today Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) of National Review



