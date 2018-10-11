MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Michael has sped off toward the Atlantic Ocean, but there will be nothing quick about Florida's recovery from the hurricane, where rows upon rows of homes have been smashed to pieces. The storm also has brought flash flooding to hurricane-weary parts of North and South Carolina and Virginia.
One of Michael's survivors said his city "looks like an atomic bomb" hit it. Florida's Panhandle is one huge disaster zone after catastrophic winds, heavy rain and devastating storm surge.
Michael was the third-most powerful hurricane ever to make landfall in the U.S. mainland. The storm has been blamed for at least six deaths.
As of mid-afternoon Thursday, more than 687,000 homes and businesses in the Southeast had no electricity. Michael was a tropical storm, hitting North Carolina and South Carolina with heavy downpours and threatening to cause tornadoes.
At 5 p.m. ET, Michael's core was approximately 20 miles north-northwest of Raleigh, North Carolina, heading northeast at a rapid 24 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.