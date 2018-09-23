CBS News September 23, 2018, 3:31 PM

Battleground Tracker: our latest race ratings

The CBS News 2018 Battleground Tracker polls voters across the country, in partnership with YouGov, focusing on competitive congressional races. 

We use a statistical model incorporating what voters tell us and characteristics of their districts to come up with a rating in each district, and to estimate how many seats each party is favored to win.

CBS News estimates that Democrats would win 224 seats if the elections were held today, which is more than the 218 needed for a majority, as of September 23, 2018.

CBS News rates each race in one of four categories:

  • Toss Up: neither party has a distinct advantage
  • Edge: one party has a small advantage, either in recent polling or a slight structural advantage
  • Lean: meaning one party has an advantage, polling with a consistent lead
  • Likely: one party has a clear advantage, polling consistently outside the margin of error

Check back here often for our latest ratings in both House and Senate battlegrounds across the country.

Latest House ratings

Last updated September 19, 2018. | Jump to Senate ratings
District descriptions from National Journal's Almanac of American Politics.

Toss Up Races

  • CALIFORNIA 10 
    Rating: TOSS UP
    Incumbent: Rep. Denham, Jeff (R) 
    District: Central Valley, Modesto, Tracy   
  • CALIFORNIA 48
    Rating: TOSS UP
    Incumbent: Rep. Rohrabacher, Dana (R)
    District: Coastal Orange County, Huntington Beach 
  • FLORIDA 26
    Rating: TOSS UP
    Incumbent: Rep. Curbelo, Carlos (R)
    District: Homestead and the Florida Keys 
  • IOWA 3 
    Rating: TOSS UP 
    Incumbent: Rep. Young, David (R) 
    District: Southwest, Des Moines   
  • MICHIGAN 8 
    Rating: TOSS UP 
    Incumbent: Rep. Bishop, Mike (R) 
    District: Central, Lansing, Detroit Exurbs   
  • NEBRASKA 2 
    Rating: TOSS UP
    Incumbent: Rep. Bacon, Don (R) 
    District: Omaha   
  • NEW YORK 19
    Rating: TOSS UP
    Incumbent: Rep. Faso, John (R)
    District: Northern Hudson Valley, the Catskills 
  • TEXAS 7
    Rating: TOSS UP
    Incumbent: Rep. Culberson, John (R)
    District: West Houston and Suburbs 

Edge Democrat or Republican

  • CALIFORNIA 21 
    Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN 
    Incumbent: Rep. Valadao, David (R) 
    District: Central Valley, Kings County   
  • CALIFORNIA 25 
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Knight, Steve (R) 
    District: Southern California, Santa Clarita 
  • CALIFORNIA 39
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Royce, Ed (R)
    District: Northern Orange County, Fullerton, Yorba Linda
  • CALIFORNIA 45 
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Rep. Walters, Mimi (R)
    District: Orange County, Irvine 
  • CALIFORNIA 49
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Issa, Darrell (R)
    District: San Diego County, San Clemente 
  • ILLINOIS 6 
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Rep. Roskam, Peter (R)
    District: Chicago West Suburbs, Wheaton, Palatine  
  • ILLINOIS 12 
    Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN 
    Incumbent: Rep. Bost, Mike (R) 
    District: Southwest Illinois, East St. Louis, Carbondale   
  • KANSAS 2 
    Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN 
    Incumbent: Rep. Jenkins, Lynn (R) 
    District: Eastern, Topeka 
  • KANSAS 3 
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Yoder, Kevin (R) 
    District: Greater Kansas City   
  • KENTUCKY 6
    Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Barr, Andy (R)
    District: Central Kentucky, Lexington
  • MAINE 2 
    Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN 
    Incumbent: Rep. Poliquin, Bruce (R) 
    District: Northern Maine, Lewiston, Bangor  
  • MICHIGAN 11
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Trott, Dave (R)
    District: Detroit Suburbs, Livonia, Troy
  • MINNESOTA 1 
  • Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Walz, Tim (D)
    District: South, Rochester
  • MINNESOTA 2
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Lewis, Jason (R)
    District: Twin Cities' South Suburbs
  • MINNESOTA 3 
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Rep. Paulsen, Erik (R) 
    District: Twin Cities' West Suburbs  
  • MINNESOTA 8 
    Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN  
    Incumbent: Rep. Nolan, Rick (D) 
    District: Northeast, Duluth 
  • NEW HAMPSHIRE 1
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Shea-Porter, Carol (D)
    District: Eastern New Hampshire, Manchester
  • NEW JERSEY 7
    Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Lance, Leonard (R)
    District: North Central
  • NEW YORK 22
    Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Tenney, Claudia (R)
    District: Central, Utica, Binghamton
  • OHIO 1 
    Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN 
    Incumbent: Rep. Chabot, Steve (R) 
    District: Cincinnati   
  • PENNSYLVANIA 1 
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Rep. Fitzpatrick, Brian (R) 
    District: South and Central Philadelphia   
  • TEXAS 32 
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT  
    Incumbent: Rep. Sessions, Pete (R) 
    District: North Dallas   
  • VIRGINIA 2 
    Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN 
    Incumbent: Rep. Taylor, Scott (R) 
    District: Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach, Part of Norfolk 
  • VIRGINIA 7 
    Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN 
    Incumbent: Rep. Brat, Dave (R) 
    District: Central, Richmond Suburbs 
  • VIRGINIA 10
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Comstock, Barbara (R)
    District: Northern Virginia, Leesburg, McLean
  • WASHINGTON 8 
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Reichert, David (R) 
    District: East Seattle Suburbs, Auburn   

Lean Democrat or Republican

  • ARKANSAS 2
    Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Hill, French (R)
    District: Central Arkansas, Little Rock
  • ARIZONA 1
    Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. O'Halleran, Tom (D)
    District: Northeast Arizona, Flagstaff  
  • ARIZONA 2
    Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. McSally, Martha (R)
    District: Southeast Arizona, Tucson 
  • COLORADO 6 
    Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Rep. Coffman, Mike (R) 
    District: Denver Suburbs, Aurora 
  • FLORIDA 18
    Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Mast, Brian (R)
    District: East Coast, Port St. Lucie, Jupiter
  • GEORGIA 6
    Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Handel, Karen (R)
    District: Atlanta Suburbs, Sandy Springs, Roswell 
  • IOWA 1 
    Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Rep. Blum, Rod (R) 
    District: Northeast, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque
  • NEW JERSEY 2
    Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. LoBiondo, Frank (R)
    District: South Jersey Shore, Atlantic City
  • NEW JERSEY 3
    Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. MacArthur, Tom (R)
    District: South Central, Pine Barrens
  • NEW JERSEY 11
    Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Frelinghuysen, Rodney (R)
    District: North New Jersey, Morris County
  • NEVADA 3
    Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Rosen, Jacky (D)
    District: Las Vegas Suburbs, Henderson
  • NEW YORK 24
    Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Katko, John (R)
    District: Central, Syracuse 
  • OHIO 12
    Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Balderson, Troy (R)
    District: Columbus Suburbs, Mansfield
  • NORTH CAROLINA 9
    Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Pittenger, Robert (R)
    District: Charlotte Suburbs
  • NORTH CAROLINA 13
    Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Budd, Ted (R)
    District: Eastern, Raleigh Suburbs
  • PENNSYLVANIA 7
    Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Dent, Charlie (R)
    District: Philadelphia Suburbs, Delaware County
  • PENNSYLVANIA 17
    Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Rothfus, Keith (R)
    District: Scranton, Wilkes-Barre
  • TEXAS 23
    Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Hurd, Will (R)
    District: Suburbs of San Antonio and El Paso
  • UTAH 4
    Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Love, Mia (R)
    District: Central, Southern Salt Lake City Suburbs 
  • WEST VIRGINIA 3
    Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Rep. Jenkins, Evan (R)
    District: Southern, Huntington

Likely Democrat or Republican

  • FLORIDA 27
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Ros-Lehtinen, Ileana (R)
    District: Southern Miami and Coral Gables
  • PENNSYLVANIA 5
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Meehan, Pat (R)
    District: North Central, State College
  • PENNSYLVANIA 6
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Rep. Costello, Ryan (R)
    District: Southeast, Chester County 

Latest Senate ratings

Last updated September 19, 2018 | Jump to House ratings

Toss Up Races

  • ARIZONA
    Rating: TOSS UP
    Incumbent: Sen. Jeff Flake (retiring) (R)
  • FLORIDA
    Rating: TOSS UP
    Incumbent: Sen. Bill Nelson (D)
  • INDIANA
    Rating: TOSS UP
    Incumbent: Sen. Joe Donnelly (D)
  • MISSOURI
    Rating: TOSS UP
    Incumbent: CANDIDATE 
  • NEVADA
    Rating: TOSS UP
    Incumbent: Sen. Dean Heller (R)
  • NORTH DAKOTA
    Rating: TOSS UP
    Incumbent: Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D)

Edge Democrat or Republican

  • MONTANA 
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT  
    Incumbent: Sen. Claire McCaskill (D)  
  • WEST VIRGINIA 
    Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Sen. Joe Manchin (D)

Lean Democrat or Republican

  • MINNESOTA (SPECIAL) 
    Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Sen. Tina Smith (D)
  • OHIO 
    Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D)
  • TENNESSEE 
    Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Sen. Bob Corker (retiring) (R)
  • TEXAS 
    Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Sen. Ted Cruz (R)

Likely Democrat or Republican

  • CALIFORNIA 
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D)     
  • CONNECTICUT 
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Sen. Chris Murphy (D)
  • DELAWARE 
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Sen. Tom Carper (D)
  • HAWAII
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Sen. Mazie Hirono (D)
  • MAINE
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Sen. Angus King (D)
  • MARYLAND 
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Sen. Angus King (D) 
  • MASSACHUSETTS 
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) 
  • MICHIGAN 
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) 
  • MINNESOTA 
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) 
  • MISSISSIPPI 
    Rating: LIKELY REPUBLICAN 
    Incumbent: Sen. Roger Wicker (R) 
  • MISSISSIPPI (SPECIAL) 
    Rating: LIKELY REPUBLICAN 
    Incumbent: Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) 
  • NEBRASKA 
    Rating: LIKELY REPUBLICAN 
    Incumbent: Sen. Deb Fischer (R) 
  • NEW JERSEY 
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Sen. Bob Menendez (D) 
  • NEW MEXICO 
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Sen. Martin Heinrich (D) 
  • NEW YORK 
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT 
    Incumbent: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D) 
  • PENNSYLVANIA
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Sen. Bob Casey (D)
  • RHODE ISLAND
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D)  
  • UTAH
    Rating: LIKELY REPUBLICAN
    Incumbent: Sen. Orrin Hatch (retiring) (R)
  • VERMONT
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Sen. Bernie Sanders (D)
  • VIRGINIA
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Sen. Tim Kaine (D)
  • WASHINGTON
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Sen. Maria Cantwell (D)
  • WISCONSIN
    Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
    Incumbent: Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D)
  • WYOMING
    Rating: LIKELY REPUBLICAN 
    Incumbent: Sen. John Barrasso (R) 
