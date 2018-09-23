Battleground Tracker: our latest race ratings

The CBS News 2018 Battleground Tracker polls voters across the country, in partnership with YouGov, focusing on competitive congressional races.
We use a statistical model incorporating what voters tell us and characteristics of their districts to come up with a rating in each district, and to estimate how many seats each party is favored to win.
CBS News rates each race in one of four categories:
- Toss Up: neither party has a distinct advantage
- Edge: one party has a small advantage, either in recent polling or a slight structural advantage
- Lean: meaning one party has an advantage, polling with a consistent lead
- Likely: one party has a clear advantage, polling consistently outside the margin of error
Check back here often for our latest ratings in both House and Senate battlegrounds across the country.
And, be sure to catch "Face the Nation" on television, online or on the radio as we wonk out over all the latest results from the CBS News 2018 Battleground Tracker.
Latest House ratings
Last updated September 19, 2018. | Jump to Senate ratings
District descriptions from National Journal's Almanac of American Politics.
Toss Up Races
- CALIFORNIA 10
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: Rep. Denham, Jeff (R)
District: Central Valley, Modesto, Tracy
- CALIFORNIA 48
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: Rep. Rohrabacher, Dana (R)
District: Coastal Orange County, Huntington Beach
- FLORIDA 26
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: Rep. Curbelo, Carlos (R)
District: Homestead and the Florida Keys
- IOWA 3
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: Rep. Young, David (R)
District: Southwest, Des Moines
- MICHIGAN 8
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: Rep. Bishop, Mike (R)
District: Central, Lansing, Detroit Exurbs
- NEBRASKA 2
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: Rep. Bacon, Don (R)
District: Omaha
- NEW YORK 19
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: Rep. Faso, John (R)
District: Northern Hudson Valley, the Catskills
- TEXAS 7
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: Rep. Culberson, John (R)
District: West Houston and Suburbs
Edge Democrat or Republican
- CALIFORNIA 21
Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Valadao, David (R)
District: Central Valley, Kings County
- CALIFORNIA 25
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Knight, Steve (R)
District: Southern California, Santa Clarita
- CALIFORNIA 39
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Royce, Ed (R)
District: Northern Orange County, Fullerton, Yorba Linda
- CALIFORNIA 45
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Walters, Mimi (R)
District: Orange County, Irvine
- CALIFORNIA 49
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Issa, Darrell (R)
District: San Diego County, San Clemente
- ILLINOIS 6
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Roskam, Peter (R)
District: Chicago West Suburbs, Wheaton, Palatine
- ILLINOIS 12
Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Bost, Mike (R)
District: Southwest Illinois, East St. Louis, Carbondale
- KANSAS 2
Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Jenkins, Lynn (R)
District: Eastern, Topeka
- KANSAS 3
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Yoder, Kevin (R)
District: Greater Kansas City
- KENTUCKY 6
Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Barr, Andy (R)
District: Central Kentucky, Lexington
- MAINE 2
Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Poliquin, Bruce (R)
District: Northern Maine, Lewiston, Bangor
- MICHIGAN 11
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Trott, Dave (R)
District: Detroit Suburbs, Livonia, Troy
- MINNESOTA 1
- Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Walz, Tim (D)
District: South, Rochester
- MINNESOTA 2
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Lewis, Jason (R)
District: Twin Cities' South Suburbs
- MINNESOTA 3
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Paulsen, Erik (R)
District: Twin Cities' West Suburbs
- MINNESOTA 8
Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Nolan, Rick (D)
District: Northeast, Duluth
- NEW HAMPSHIRE 1
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Shea-Porter, Carol (D)
District: Eastern New Hampshire, Manchester
- NEW JERSEY 7
Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Lance, Leonard (R)
District: North Central
- NEW YORK 22
Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Tenney, Claudia (R)
District: Central, Utica, Binghamton
- OHIO 1
Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Chabot, Steve (R)
District: Cincinnati
- PENNSYLVANIA 1
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Fitzpatrick, Brian (R)
District: South and Central Philadelphia
- TEXAS 32
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Sessions, Pete (R)
District: North Dallas
- VIRGINIA 2
Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Taylor, Scott (R)
District: Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach, Part of Norfolk
- VIRGINIA 7
Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Brat, Dave (R)
District: Central, Richmond Suburbs
- VIRGINIA 10
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Comstock, Barbara (R)
District: Northern Virginia, Leesburg, McLean
- WASHINGTON 8
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Reichert, David (R)
District: East Seattle Suburbs, Auburn
Lean Democrat or Republican
- ARKANSAS 2
Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Hill, French (R)
District: Central Arkansas, Little Rock
- ARIZONA 1
Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. O'Halleran, Tom (D)
District: Northeast Arizona, Flagstaff
- ARIZONA 2
Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. McSally, Martha (R)
District: Southeast Arizona, Tucson
- COLORADO 6
Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Coffman, Mike (R)
District: Denver Suburbs, Aurora
- FLORIDA 18
Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Mast, Brian (R)
District: East Coast, Port St. Lucie, Jupiter
- GEORGIA 6
Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Handel, Karen (R)
District: Atlanta Suburbs, Sandy Springs, Roswell
- IOWA 1
Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Blum, Rod (R)
District: Northeast, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque
- NEW JERSEY 2
Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. LoBiondo, Frank (R)
District: South Jersey Shore, Atlantic City
- NEW JERSEY 3
Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. MacArthur, Tom (R)
District: South Central, Pine Barrens
- NEW JERSEY 11
Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Frelinghuysen, Rodney (R)
District: North New Jersey, Morris County
- NEVADA 3
Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Rosen, Jacky (D)
District: Las Vegas Suburbs, Henderson
- NEW YORK 24
Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Katko, John (R)
District: Central, Syracuse
- OHIO 12
Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Balderson, Troy (R)
District: Columbus Suburbs, Mansfield
- NORTH CAROLINA 9
Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Pittenger, Robert (R)
District: Charlotte Suburbs
- NORTH CAROLINA 13
Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Budd, Ted (R)
District: Eastern, Raleigh Suburbs
- PENNSYLVANIA 7
Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Dent, Charlie (R)
District: Philadelphia Suburbs, Delaware County
- PENNSYLVANIA 17
Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Rothfus, Keith (R)
District: Scranton, Wilkes-Barre
- TEXAS 23
Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Hurd, Will (R)
District: Suburbs of San Antonio and El Paso
- UTAH 4
Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Love, Mia (R)
District: Central, Southern Salt Lake City Suburbs
- WEST VIRGINIA 3
Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Rep. Jenkins, Evan (R)
District: Southern, Huntington
Likely Democrat or Republican
- FLORIDA 27
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Ros-Lehtinen, Ileana (R)
District: Southern Miami and Coral Gables
- PENNSYLVANIA 5
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Meehan, Pat (R)
District: North Central, State College
- PENNSYLVANIA 6
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Rep. Costello, Ryan (R)
District: Southeast, Chester County
Latest Senate ratings
Last updated September 19, 2018 | Jump to House ratings
Toss Up Races
- ARIZONA
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: Sen. Jeff Flake (retiring) (R)
- FLORIDA
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: Sen. Bill Nelson (D)
- INDIANA
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: Sen. Joe Donnelly (D)
- MISSOURI
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: CANDIDATE
- NEVADA
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: Sen. Dean Heller (R)
- NORTH DAKOTA
Rating: TOSS UP
Incumbent: Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D)
Edge Democrat or Republican
- MONTANA
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Claire McCaskill (D)
- WEST VIRGINIA
Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Joe Manchin (D)
Lean Democrat or Republican
- MINNESOTA (SPECIAL)
Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Tina Smith (D)
- OHIO
Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D)
- TENNESSEE
Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Sen. Bob Corker (retiring) (R)
- TEXAS
Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Sen. Ted Cruz (R)
Likely Democrat or Republican
- CALIFORNIA
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D)
- CONNECTICUT
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Chris Murphy (D)
- DELAWARE
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Tom Carper (D)
- HAWAII
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Mazie Hirono (D)
- MAINE
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Angus King (D)
- MARYLAND
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Angus King (D)
- MASSACHUSETTS
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D)
- MICHIGAN
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D)
- MINNESOTA
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D)
- MISSISSIPPI
Rating: LIKELY REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Sen. Roger Wicker (R)
- MISSISSIPPI (SPECIAL)
Rating: LIKELY REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R)
- NEBRASKA
Rating: LIKELY REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Sen. Deb Fischer (R)
- NEW JERSEY
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Bob Menendez (D)
- NEW MEXICO
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Martin Heinrich (D)
- NEW YORK
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D)
- PENNSYLVANIA
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Bob Casey (D)
- RHODE ISLAND
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D)
- UTAH
Rating: LIKELY REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Sen. Orrin Hatch (retiring) (R)
- VERMONT
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Bernie Sanders (D)
- VIRGINIA
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Tim Kaine (D)
- WASHINGTON
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Maria Cantwell (D)
- WISCONSIN
Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT
Incumbent: Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D)
- WYOMING
Rating: LIKELY REPUBLICAN
Incumbent: Sen. John Barrasso (R)