Battleground Tracker: our latest race ratings

The CBS News 2018 Battleground Tracker polls voters across the country, in partnership with YouGov, focusing on competitive congressional races.

We use a statistical model incorporating what voters tell us and characteristics of their districts to come up with a rating in each district, and to estimate how many seats each party is favored to win.

CBS News rates each race in one of four categories:

Toss Up: neither party has a distinct advantage

neither party has a distinct advantage Edge: one party has a small advantage, either in recent polling or a slight structural advantage

one party has a small advantage, either in recent polling or a slight structural advantage Lean: meaning one party has an advantage, polling with a consistent lead



meaning one party has an advantage, polling with a consistent lead Likely: one party has a clear advantage, polling consistently outside the margin of error

Check back here often for our latest ratings in both House and Senate battlegrounds across the country.

Last updated September 19, 2018. | Jump to Senate ratings

District descriptions from National Journal's Almanac of American Politics.



Toss Up Races

CALIFORNIA 10

Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: Rep. Denham, Jeff (R)

District: Central Valley, Modesto, Tracy



Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: Rep. Rohrabacher, Dana (R)

District: Coastal Orange County, Huntington Beach

Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: Rep. Curbelo, Carlos (R)

District: Homestead and the Florida Keys

Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: Rep. Young, David (R)

District: Southwest, Des Moines



Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: Rep. Bishop, Mike (R)

District: Central, Lansing, Detroit Exurbs



Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: Rep. Bacon, Don (R)

District: Omaha



Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: Rep. Faso, John (R)

District: Northern Hudson Valley, the Catskills

Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: Rep. Culberson, John (R)

District: West Houston and Suburbs

Edge Democrat or Republican

CALIFORNIA 21

Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Valadao, David (R)

District: Central Valley, Kings County



Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Knight, Steve (R)

District: Southern California, Santa Clarita

Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Royce, Ed (R)

District: Northern Orange County, Fullerton, Yorba Linda



Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Walters, Mimi (R)

District: Orange County, Irvine

Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Issa, Darrell (R)

District: San Diego County, San Clemente

Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Roskam, Peter (R)

District: Chicago West Suburbs, Wheaton, Palatine



Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Bost, Mike (R)

District: Southwest Illinois, East St. Louis, Carbondale



Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Jenkins, Lynn (R)

District: Eastern, Topeka

Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Yoder, Kevin (R)

District: Greater Kansas City



Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Barr, Andy (R)

District: Central Kentucky, Lexington



Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Poliquin, Bruce (R)

District: Northern Maine, Lewiston, Bangor



Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Trott, Dave (R)

District: Detroit Suburbs, Livonia, Troy



Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Walz, Tim (D)

District: South, Rochester



Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Lewis, Jason (R)

District: Twin Cities' South Suburbs



Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Paulsen, Erik (R)

District: Twin Cities' West Suburbs



Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Nolan, Rick (D)

District: Northeast, Duluth

Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Shea-Porter, Carol (D)

District: Eastern New Hampshire, Manchester



Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Lance, Leonard (R)

District: North Central



Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Tenney, Claudia (R)

District: Central, Utica, Binghamton



Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Chabot, Steve (R)

District: Cincinnati



Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Fitzpatrick, Brian (R)

District: South and Central Philadelphia



Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Sessions, Pete (R)

District: North Dallas



Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Taylor, Scott (R)

District: Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach, Part of Norfolk



Rating: EDGE REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Brat, Dave (R)

District: Central, Richmond Suburbs

Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Comstock, Barbara (R)

District: Northern Virginia, Leesburg, McLean



Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Reichert, David (R)

District: East Seattle Suburbs, Auburn



Lean Democrat or Republican

ARKANSAS 2

Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Hill, French (R)

District: Central Arkansas, Little Rock



Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. O'Halleran, Tom (D)

District: Northeast Arizona, Flagstaff

Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. McSally, Martha (R)

District: Southeast Arizona, Tucson

Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Coffman, Mike (R)

District: Denver Suburbs, Aurora



Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Mast, Brian (R)

District: East Coast, Port St. Lucie, Jupiter



Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Handel, Karen (R)

District: Atlanta Suburbs, Sandy Springs, Roswell

Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Blum, Rod (R)

District: Northeast, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque

Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. LoBiondo, Frank (R)

District: South Jersey Shore, Atlantic City



Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. MacArthur, Tom (R)

District: South Central, Pine Barrens



Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Frelinghuysen, Rodney (R)

District: North New Jersey, Morris County



Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Rosen, Jacky (D)

District: Las Vegas Suburbs, Henderson



Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Katko, John (R)

District: Central, Syracuse

Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Balderson, Troy (R)

District: Columbus Suburbs, Mansfield



Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Pittenger, Robert (R)

District: Charlotte Suburbs



Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Budd, Ted (R)

District: Eastern, Raleigh Suburbs



Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Dent, Charlie (R)

District: Philadelphia Suburbs, Delaware County



Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Rothfus, Keith (R)

District: Scranton, Wilkes-Barre



Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Hurd, Will (R)

District: Suburbs of San Antonio and El Paso



Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Love, Mia (R)

District: Central, Southern Salt Lake City Suburbs

Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Rep. Jenkins, Evan (R)

District: Southern, Huntington



Likely Democrat or Republican

FLORIDA 27

Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Ros-Lehtinen, Ileana (R)

District: Southern Miami and Coral Gables



Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Meehan, Pat (R)

District: North Central, State College



Rating: LIKELY DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Rep. Costello, Ryan (R)

District: Southeast, Chester County

Last updated September 19, 2018 | Jump to House ratings

Toss Up Races

ARIZONA

Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: Sen. Jeff Flake (retiring) (R)



Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: Sen. Bill Nelson (D)



Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: Sen. Joe Donnelly (D)



Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: CANDIDATE

Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: Sen. Dean Heller (R)



Rating: TOSS UP

Incumbent: Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D)



Edge Democrat or Republican

MONTANA

Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Sen. Claire McCaskill (D)



Rating: EDGE DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Sen. Joe Manchin (D)



Lean Democrat or Republican

MINNESOTA (SPECIAL)

Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Sen. Tina Smith (D)



Rating: LEAN DEMOCRAT

Incumbent: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D)



Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Sen. Bob Corker (retiring) (R)



Rating: LEAN REPUBLICAN

Incumbent: Sen. Ted Cruz (R)



Likely Democrat or Republican