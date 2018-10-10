Trump rallies in Pennsylvania as Hurricane Michael barrels up the coast

President Trump is in Erie, Pennsylvania, Wednesday evening to meet with supporters and hold a "Make America Great Again" rally. This is Mr. Trump's second rally this week, as he fulfills his promise to campaign for Republicans around the country ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

Mr. Trump visited Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in early August to campaign for Rep. Lou Barletta, the Republican challenging Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and an early Trump supporter. The CBS News Battleground Tracker rates this race as "likely Democrat." The rally in Erie will support Barletta and Rep. Mike Kelly, whose district encompasses the rally site. Kelly's district is solidly Republican, but Democrats have been emboldened by Democrat Conor Lamb's victory, also in a rural republican district in Pennsylvania.

How to watch Tonight's Trump Rally Live:

What: President Trump "Make America Great Again" Rally



President Trump "Make America Great Again" Rally Where: Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pennsylvania



Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pennsylvania When: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Live stream: On the CBSN, in player above

Mr. Trump is visiting Pennsylvania as Hurricane Michael barrels up the Florida coast. The president had considered postponing his trip due to the hurricane, but told reporters that thousands were probably already lined up for the event in Pennsylvania, so he would go. He also tweeted about not wanting to disappoint the attendees of his rally by canceling.

Departing the @WhiteHouse for Erie, Pennsylvania. I cannot disappoint the thousands of people that are there - and the thousands that are going. I look forward to seeing everyone this evening. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2018

He also said that he would visit areas affected by the storm later this week.

The president held a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Tuesday. At this rally he touted his administration's decision to allow fuel containing 15 percent ethanol to be produced year round, a boon to corn-producing states such as Iowa. Mr. Trump also criticized Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, for holding up Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, prompting cheers of "Lock her up!" from the rally audience.

Mr. Trump will be meeting with supporters in Erie before the rally, at around 6:20 p.m. The rally begins at 7 p.m. ET.