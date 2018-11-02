Sunday: Pompeo, Warner, McDaniel

As the months-long battle for control of the 116th Congress enters its final weekend, President Trump has doubled down on immigration, sharpening his rhetoric in rallies across the country.

Departing from the economic message his party had campaigned on months ago, President Trump this week unleashed a flurry of controversial promises to bar asylum seekers, deploy more troops to the border, overturn birthright citizenship and erect massive tent cities.

The president's declarations have come at a dizzying rate, amid a whirlwind sprint of campaign events in tight races from Montana to Florida. The president is seeking to restore the "tremendous momentum" slowed, he says, by the "maniacs" behind last week's letter bombing and synagogue massacre.

Squaring off with the president is former President Barack Obama, who in the final stretch is leading Democratic efforts to solidify the "blue wave" his successor has often dismissed.

The former president joins on the stump a star-studded roster of celebrities and progressive icons that have waded into the midterm battle, some looking to seed their own potential 2020 challenge to President Trump.

And overseas, the White House on Friday trumpeted crushing economic sanctions reimposed on the Iranian regime, over the objections of Tehran and America's European allies.

By contrast, the president has said comparatively little on potential penalties for Saudi Arabia, despite international pleas in the wake of Jamal Khashoggi's gruesome murder and a brutal Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen. Aid groups warn the conflict has spiraled into one the worst humanitarian crises in history, exacerbated by Saudi Arabia's U.S.-supplied firepower.

For analysis and the latest on the week that was and the week ahead, don't miss "Face the Nation"

