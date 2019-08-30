Sunday: McAleenan, Long, O'Rourke

Residents of Florida are bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian as the storm strengthened to a Category 3 on Friday. The National Hurricane Center is warning it could power its way to a Category 4 before its predicted landfall, sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

"Dorian is likely to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula through the weekend," the center said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Thursday for all of the state's 67 counties.

This comes as the Trump administration plans to divert $271 million allocated for disaster aid relief efforts to expand space in migrant detention centers and build temporary court facilities for the government to hold court hearings for its controversial "Remain in Mexico" program.

In other news, the Justice Department will not prosecute former FBI director James Comey for disclosing memos detailing his interactions with President Trump.

A report released Thursday by the Office of the Inspector General for the Justice Department found that Comey violated agency policy by taking home his personal memos and ensuring that they would be leaked to the press.

Although the memos consisted of confidential – not classified – information, the report determined that Comey set "a dangerous example" for FBI officials.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

We'll talk to Department of Homeland Security acting secretary Kevin McAleenan (@DHSMcAleenan) about how the administration is preparing for Hurricane Dorian.

We'll hear from former FEMA Administrator Brock Long about hurricane recovery efforts, past and future.

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, (@BetoORourke), will also join us to discuss his campaign.

CBS News Correspondent Holly Williams (@HollyMAWilliams) will have a Reporter's Notebook from Syria on the recent airstrikes in Idlib.

And as always, we'll turn to our panel for some perspective on the week that was:

David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) of the Washington Post

(@DavidNakamura) of the Washington Post Salena Zito (@SalenaZito) of the Washington Examiner, New York Post

(@SalenaZito) of the Washington Examiner, New York Post Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) of Bloomberg News

(@sahilkapur) of Bloomberg News Shane Harris (@shaneharris) of the Washington Post

On TV, the radio, and streaming online, don't miss "Face the Nation" this Sunday! Click here for your local listings.

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram.