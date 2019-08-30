Ex-Gov. Jindal talks surviving a hurricane

There will be no rest in Florida this Labor Day weekend as Hurricane Dorian approaches. Dorian could be the strongest storm to hit Florida's east coast since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. An emergency has been declared for the entire state, and for part of Georgia. Former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal knows first-hand what it's like to prepare for a hurricane. He was a congressman during Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people and caused about $161 billion in damage. Jindal joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how to prepare for a powerful storm.