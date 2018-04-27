Sunday: Bolton, Gowdy, Johnson, Bremmer

President Trump cheered this week's historic meeting between North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, applauding their agreement to denuclearize and seek peace.

"It's never gone this far," the president said on Friday, adding later that "this isn't like past administrations, we don't play games." The talks set the stage for Mr. Trump's own upcoming high-stakes summit with Kim, where he hopes the U.S. will make history in striking its own deal with the regime.

North Korea will be just one of many challenges facing America's new top diplomat, fresh off his confirmation this week. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo now jets off to Brussels and the Middle East, as the U.S. faces tough questions from the international community over the future of the Iran nuclear deal and looming trade disputes.

President Trump also Friday welcomed the release of a report from House Intelligence Committee Republicans finding "no evidence" of collusion with Russia. He also distanced himself from attorney Michael Cohen this week, saying he had just a "tiny little fraction" to do with Mr. Trump's legal affairs, representing him just on "some things" like the "crazy Stormy Daniels deal." Some predict Cohen may "flip" on the president to avoid criminal charges rover the attorney's "personal business dealings."

On Thursday, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination for Veterans Affairs secretary. Misconduct complaints raised questions this week about the White House physician's work, which Dr. Jackson has continued to deny.

And late Friday, the EPA Inspector General announced a new probe into Scott Pruitt's controversial condominium rental. A string of ethics controversies have plagued the EPA head, who continued to insist this week that he has "nothing to hide."

This Sunday, join moderator Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) for a discussion of all that and more on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton), President Trump's national security adviser, talks to us.

We'll interview House Oversight Chair Rep. Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC), R-South Carolina, who sits also on the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees.

We'll hear from Jeh Johnson, former secretary of Homeland Security.

Ian Bremmer (@ianbremmer), president of the Eurasia Group and CBS News Senior Global Affairs Contributor, joins us to discuss his new book "Us Vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism."

And as always, for perspective and analysis we'll turn to another must-watch panel:

Susan Page (@SusanPage), USA Today



(@SusanPage), USA Today David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura), Washington Post



(@DavidNakamura), Washington Post Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie), Slate and CBS News



(@jbouie), Slate and CBS News Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO), National Review



Don't miss "Face the Nation" this Sunday! Click here to check your local listings.

For the latest from our show, make sure also to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.