Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

President Trump is meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House Friday, after a multi-day visit from French President Emmanuel Macron. Merkel and Mr. Trump are set to hold a joint press conference at the White House Friday afternoon.

"We have a really great relationship," Mr. Trump said in the Oval Office of Merkel, adding they had a great relationship from the start, even if other people didn't think so.

Mr. Trump called the report issued by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee concluded its investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to the Trump campaign earlier Friday very "strong," uttering the words "no collusion" and "witch hunt."

Merkel's visit comes at a critical time for international relations on multiple fronts. The deadline for determining whether the U.S. will remain in the Iran deal is in two weeks, and macron says he believes the U.S. will leave the deal. The U.S. is also working to set up a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after an historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in overnight.