Summit with Russia's Putin, North Korea's Kim underway -- live updates

Vladivostok, Russia -- President Vladimir Putin opened his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Thursday saying Russia wants to support efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff. Putin told Kim Russia backs his efforts to normalize North Korea's relations with the United States.

He added that the talks should help better understand what Russia could do to support negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at their summit in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25, 2019 Alexander Zemlianichenko / Pool via Reuters

Kim congratulated Putin on winning another six-year term in last year's election and noted hat their talks will give them a chance to exchange views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The summit reflects Russia's effort to position itself as an essential player in the North Korean nuclear standoff.

Kim's first trip to Russia comes about two months after his second summit with President Trump, which failed because of disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North. There have been no publicly known high-level contacts since between the U.S. and North Korea, although both sides say they are still open to a third summit.

Putin and Kim were engaged in a one-on-one meeting at the Far Eastern State University on the Russky Island across a bridge from Vladivostok. The meeting was to be followed by broader talks involving officials from both sides.

Kim arrived Wednesday in Vladivostok on his armored train, saying he's hoping for a "successful and useful" visit.

Kim's late father, Kim Jong Il, visited Russia in 2011.

The North Korean leader evoked his father's "great love for Russia" and said he intends to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, told Russian media the summit would focus on North Korea's nuclear program, noting that Russia will seek to "consolidate the positive trends" stemming from Mr. Trump's meetings with Kim.

Kim wants the U.S. to ease the sanctions to reciprocate for some partial disarmament steps he took last year. But the U.S. maintains the sanctions will stay in place until North Korea makes more significant denuclearization moves.

Some experts say Kim could try to bolster his country's ties with Russia and China. Others say it's not clear how big of a role Russia can play in efforts to restart the nuclear negotiations. Still, the summit could enable Putin to try to increase his influence in regional politics and the standoff over North Korea's nuclear program.