Georgia man who pleaded guilty to bombing woman's home and plotting python attack on her daughter gets 20 years

A Georgia man who pleaded guilty to bombing a woman's home in a bizarre plot that included conspiring to "release a large python into the victim's home to eat the victim's daughter," was sentenced to 20 years in prison, authorities announced.

Stephen Glosser, 38, of Savannah, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to stalking and use of an explosive to commit another felony offense, prosecutors in Georgia announced Thursday. A judge also ordered Glosser to pay over $500,000 in restitution to two victims in the case.

Glosser, 37, and his co-defendant, Caleb Kinsey, 34, were charged in March 2024, accused of building an explosive to blow up the victim's home in Richmond Hill, Georgia, on Jan. 13, 2023. The two people inside the house at the time survived.

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigator told CBS affiliate WTOC in 2023 that Glosser had met the victim through a dating app, although authorities did offer a possible motive behind the alleged crimes. Glosser located the victim's home using internet searches based on an image the victim had previously shared with him, officials said.

Prosecutors allege Glosser, in his guilty plea, described his efforts to communicate with his co-conspirator to "create a plan to kill, intimidate, harass, or injure" the owner of the home.

"This included conspiring to acquire and shoot arrows into the victim's front door, acquire and release a large python into the victim's home to eat the victim's daughter, acquire and mail dog feces to the victim's home, acquire and mail dead rats to the victim's home, to scalp the victim, and to blow up the victim's home," according to the guilty plea.

A Georgia man who pleaded guilty to bombing a woman's home in a bizarre plot that included conspiring to "release a large python into the victim's home to eat the victim's daughter," has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, authorities announced. Bryan County Sheriff's Office

After the bombing, Glosser hired a cleaning service to clean the carpets in his home to hide traces of the bomb-making materials, prosecutors say.

"Thankfully the family was able to get out of the house with no injuries," the Bryan County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post at the time.

It "almost looked like a tornado" had hit the home, Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe said after the explosion, WTOC reported.

On Feb. 2023, the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said Glosser and Kinsey had been arrested. Kinsey was arrested in Louisiana, and is awaiting prosecution in the Southern District of Georgia, prosecutors said Thursday.

"This case serves as a stark reminder that those who use terror and threats to intimidate others will face the full force of the law," Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said in a statement Thursday. "We are fortunate that no lives were lost, and I commend the tireless efforts of the ATF and our local partners for their dedication in bringing this dangerous individual to justice."

contributed to this report.