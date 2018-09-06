Stephen Colbert urges Trump to flee the White House, criticizes New York Times op-ed writer

Stephen Colbert seems to think the situation in the White House is straight out of a horror movie. When the "Late Show" host talked about the anonymous senior White House official who penned an op-ed about the "resistance" within the administration against President Donald Trump, Colbert invoked a classic horror movie trope.

He warned Mr. Trump, "Mr. President! They traced the Resistance! It's coming from inside the White House! Get out of there — and stay out of there!"

But quickly, Colbert's monologue took a more serious turn as he criticized the author of the op-ed. He talked about how the author remained anonymous so as not to jeopardize his job, but Colbert was not impressed.

"Come on!" said the host. "This person works for the Trump administration. Their job is jeopardized by their job."

Colbert also said he took "no comfort" in the fact that there are people in the White House who are trying to do "what's right even when Donald Trump won't."

"That's like a parent saying to their child, 'Honey, I know you're being bullied at school, but I will protect you — as long as the bully doesn't find out I'm helping. That kid terrifies me!'" he joked.

Earlier in the show, Colbert also poked fun at Bob Woodward's exposé, "Fear: Trump in the White House," with a segment inspired by children's show "Reading Rainbow."

