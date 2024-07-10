Stellantis recalls 332,000 vehicles over faulty seat belt sensor

Stellantis is recalling 332,000 Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep vehicles because sensors on their seat belt connectors are not working properly.

The recall covers the following vehicles made by Stellantis:

Alfa Romeo Giulia, model years 2017-2024

Alfa Romeo Stelvio, model years 2018-2025

Fiat 500E, model year 2024

Fiat 500X, model years 2019-2023

Jeep Renegade, model years 2019-2023

Stellantis said it has received 578 reports about the faulty sensor as of June 26, but isn't aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

"A seat belt buckle switch sensor may be improperly connected, preventing the front seat air bag from deploying as intended," Stellantis said in recall documents filed with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The faulty sensors were installed in the vehicles between September 2016 and June 2024. Stellantis said it will fix the sensor issue for free for owners "by directly wiring the sensor to the harness with a solder tube." Owners must take their vehicle to a local dealership for the repairs, according to the company.

Alfa Romeo, Fiat or Jeep owners who need the repair will be notified by Stellantis by mail around August 22. Owners that have already paid for repairs for the sensor issue can be reimbursed by Stellantis after submitting the original receipt of the service, the company said.

Owners with questions about the recall can contact Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at (800) 853-1403 and give reference number 82B. Owners can also contact NHTSA (888) 327-4236.

The seat belt sensor is the latest in a series of recalls for Stellantis this year. Last month, the automaker recalled almost 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras. The recall covered Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram pickup trucks and SUVs.

In March, Stellantis also recalled thousands of Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 cars because of a manufacturing defect that could cause airbags to rupture, spraying metal fragments around the cabin. In February, the company recalled more than 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of a ball joint issue that could result in a loss of control by the driver, potentially leading to a crash.

Stellantis was formed in 2021 when Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles formally merged with France's Groupe PSA. Stellantis also produces Chrysler, Dodge and Ram Truck vehicles in the U.S. along with a number of foreign brands, including Citroën, Opel and Peugeot.