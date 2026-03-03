We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you understand the tax rules surrounding gold and silver, that knowledge could pay off. the_burtons/Getty Images

As economic uncertainty keeps investors searching for safe harbors, physical precious metals have moved from niche hobby to mainstream wealth strategy. In turn, gold's price has been surging over the past year, and particularly over the past few months, and plenty of investors are taking notice. But if you're planning to invest in physical gold, it's crucial to understand that the price tag on a gold bar doesn't always end at the spot price or the spot price plus dealer premiums.

Depending on where you live, you could hand over an extra 5%, 7% or more in state sales tax before your gold bullion ever touches your hands. That said, the landscape has shifted dramatically in favor of precious metals investors over the past decade. While many states charge sales tax on precious metal purchases, over 40 states now offer full or partial sales tax exemptions on the investment-grade precious metals that you invest in. So, if you understand the rules, that knowledge could potentially be worth hundreds of dollars.

So, which states have no sales tax on gold and silver — and what else should you know about the precious metals landscape right now? Below, we'll break down what you need to know before you buy in.

Which states have no sales tax on silver and gold?

Five states have no statewide sales tax whatsoever, which makes them naturally tax-free for precious metals: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon. If you live in — or ship to — any of these states, you're already in the clear.

Beyond those five, a wide swath of states have passed specific exemptions for investment-grade precious metals. As of 2026, the following states generally impose no sales tax on gold and silver bullion purchases:

Alabama

Alaska (no statewide sales tax)

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire (no sales tax)

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Meanwhile, a shrinking number of states — including California and New Jersey — still apply sales tax to certain precious metals purchases, often depending on transaction size or product type. That said, there are important caveats to the information outlined above, including the following:

Some states previously had minimum purchase thresholds (for example, exemptions only applying to purchases over $1,000), though many have removed those limits.

A few states differentiate between bullion and collectible coins

Local taxes can sometimes complicate matters, particularly in states without uniform rules.

Because laws can change, investors should always confirm the current state rules before making a large purchase. Even a 5% tax on a $25,000 gold order can add a high upfront cost to your purchase that you may not recover immediately, even in a strong and growing price environment.

Why tax policy matters for gold and silver investors right now

With gold trading above $5,100 per ounce and silver sitting above $82 per ounce (as of March 3, 2026), entry costs are already high. That makes minimizing frictional expenses — like sales tax — more important than ever. When you buy physical gold or silver, your return is influenced by:

The spot price at purchase

Dealer premiums

Shipping and insurance

Storage costs

Sales tax (where applicable)

Unlike spot prices, which you can't control, sales tax is a cost variable that can sometimes be reduced or eliminated depending on where you buy and where you take delivery. For investors allocating meaningful capital to precious metals — let's say $50,000 or $100,000 — avoiding a 7% sales tax could preserve thousands of dollars that can remain invested rather than be lost upfront.

That's one reason why high-net-worth investors and retirement-focused gold and silver buyers often pay close attention to state tax treatments before expanding their physical holdings. It also highlights a broader strategic point: Gold investing isn't just about buying the metal. It's about structuring your purchase wisely.

For example, some investors use precious metal IRAs to hold gold in tax-advantaged accounts. Others diversify between physical bullion and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to manage liquidity. And, some choose to focus on lower-premium gold or silver bars over collectible coins to reduce markups.

In a market where gold has already climbed dramatically over the past year, efficiency matters. Reducing unnecessary costs, including taxes, can help offset the higher base price. That doesn't mean relocating just to buy gold tax-free makes sense in most cases, but understanding your state's policy can help you time purchases, structure transactions or explore alternative buying strategies more intelligently.

The bottom line

Most U.S. states now exempt gold and silver bullion from sales tax, reflecting a shift toward treating precious metals as investment assets rather than taxable retail goods. But the rules aren't identical everywhere, and even small differences can meaningfully impact large purchases — especially with gold trading above $5,100 per ounce.

If you're considering buying physical bullion right now, take time to understand your state's tax laws, compare dealer pricing and think through how precious metals fit into your broader portfolio strategy. In a market where costs are elevated and volatility remains part of the picture, smart structuring can make just as much difference as timing the price.