Starbucks adding new protein lattes and cold foams this month. Here's what to know.

Starbucks is joining the protein craze with a new line of lattes and cold foams, part of what the company says is a strategy to modernize its menu.

The Seattle-based coffee chain said Tuesday that starting Sept. 29 it will add protein cold foams and protein lattes to its menu. The cold foam, which customers can order to top coffee, tea or Starbucks Refreshers, adds about 15 grams of protein to a grande drink. The lattes, made with "protein-boosted milk," contain 27 to 36 grams of protein, according to Starbucks.

The new menu items come as the company works to reignite sales after a revenue slowdown last year. Under CEO Brian Niccol, Starbucks has rolled out a "Back to Starbucks" plan to win back customers.

The new drinks "will resonate with our customers," said Tressie Leiberman, Starbucks global chief brand officer, said in a company statement.

Protein-laden drinks and foods are gaining in popularity for their perceived health benefits, such as helping build muscle and provide extra nutrition. The number of high protein drinks on the market jumped by 122% from 2020 to 2024, according to Innova Market Insights, a global market intelligence company.

The protein shake market is now a $6 billion sector, according to Beverage Digest, while TikTok videos show a growing fascination with protein-packed meals. Items ranging from potato chips to breakfast foods like cereal also now come fortified with protein.

What are Starbucks' new protein drinks?

The new lineup of cold foams will be available flavors including:

banana

vanilla

sugar-free vanilla

chocolate

matcha

salted caramel

brown sugar

and plain protein cold foam



Starbucks is also shoring up its popular fall menu, which kicked off Aug. 26, with pumpkin and pecan protein cold foams.

Alongside the cold foam toppings will be a new line of lattes, made with milk that is blended with protein powder.

Starbucks didn't disclose how much the new products will cost relative to the coffee chain's other beverages. A regular grande iced latte from Starbucks costs customers $5.95 before tax.

Customers will also be able to request 2% milk blended with protein powder in other milk-based drinks including regular lattes, iced shaken espresso, and coconut milk Refreshers.

Protein craze

The rollout of the new protein drinks and cold foams comes after Starbucks earlier this year piloted a banana-flavored protein cold foam at five locations across the U.S.

As consumer demand grows, major U.S. brands are looking for ways to cash in. General Mills announced Cheerios Protein in December 2024, which it says have 8 grams of protein per serving.

PepsiCo is also planning to expand its protein offerings. During their most recent earnings call in July, PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said the company has some "big launches" coming up in the liquid protein space at the end of this year and early next year.

"Consumers are adopting protein solutions in the diet at a pace that was not the case in a few months back, a few years back," he told investors during the call.