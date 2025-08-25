Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns Tuesday. See what else is on the fall menu.

Starbucks' fall Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL, returns on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The Seattle coffee chain officially unveiled its new fall menu on Monday, which includes its Pumpkin Spice Latte and other autumn-inspired treats. The arrival date for Starbucks' fall menu has inched earlier over the years, now landing in August instead of mid-September, closer to the actual start of autumn.

At the center of the coffee giant's fall offerings is its Pumpkin Spice Latte, which came onto the scene over 20 years ago. According to a company spokesperson, the PSL, which consists of espresso, steamed milk cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin, whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice, is the most popular seasonal beverage of all time. Starbucks has sold hundreds of millions of the autumnal concoction since the beverage was introduced in 2003.

"Obviously, I'm excited for the fall program," Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said during the coffee chain's July 29 earnings call. "I, like many customers, love the Pumpkin Spice Latte."

The coffee giant is also banking on sales from newcomers like Pecan Cold Foam, after launching a similar menu item last year. Cold Foam has become one of Starbucks' most popular add-ons with a 23% year-over-year growth, according to a company spokesperson. In June, the company announced it was piloting a new banana-flavored protein variety.

The fall menu, which includes a blend of old and new items, is likely to provide a boost to the coffee chain which has been suffering from weakening sales and in-store traffic. Starbucks sales in the U.S. declined 2% in the third quarter ended June 29, compared with the same period last year, according to the company's July earnings report.

Speaking to analysts last month, Niccol said, "There's going to be a lot of customers that come into our business" for the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Here's a look at the new menu:

Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL)

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

Pecan Oatmilk Cortado

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Pecan Cold Foam

Italian Sausage Egg Bite

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Raccoon Cake Pop